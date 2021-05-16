Samantha Corduan receives scholarship
Samantha Corduan, of Edenton, recently was named a state winner by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America for her essay on James Iredell Sr.
Corduan, a 12th-grader at Lawrence Academy in Merry Hill, previously won the local Florence Kidder Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the North Carolina Colonial Dames.
While judging the state award, the committee stated, “we enjoyed reading the very interesting, well-documented, and nicely written essay about James Iredell, Sr. The items found in your imaginary time capsule painted a clear picture of Iredell’s contribution to the founding of our country and Edenton’s early history. Your essay was selected from 104 applicants! Congratulations.”
The award for the contest is a $3,000 scholarship, which Corduan will use at Virginia Tech.
Corduan is the granddaughter of Carey Smith and step-granddaughter of Jeff Smith of Edenton.
Robert Brucia earns doctorate from UNC-G
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Brucia are proud to announce that their son, Robert, earned a Doctorate in Philosophy (Ph.D.) from University of North Carolina- Greensboro. His degree was from the UNC-G School of Education, Educational and Research Methodology Department, with a focus in measurement statistics and psychometrics.
Brucia graduated from John A. Holmes High School in 2003 and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in English from East Carolina University in 2008.
He earned his Master’s in Education (M.Ed.) in measurement statistics from the University of Illinois, Chicago, in 2014.
Brucia currently resides with his wife, Eva, in Fuquay Varina, where they are raising three beautiful children, Sophia, Benny and Vincent.
He is employed at a psychometrician at the American Board of Pediatrics in Chapel Hill.