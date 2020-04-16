Kaitlyn Smith inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
Kaitlyn Smith of Edenton, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Smith was initiated at North Carolina State University.
Smith is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: One that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.
COA fall 2020 registration dates
College of The Albemarle will soon be opening registration for the fall 2020 semester. All registration will be completed online at www.albemarle.edu/admissions. Current and future students with questions may reach out to advising@albemarle.edu. For help with the admissions process, new students can call 252-335-0821 ext. 2290 (regardless of campus location). Current students can call 252-335-0821, ext. 2499. Military and veterans with questions can email registrar@albemarle.edu or call 252-335-0821 ext. 2252 / ext. 2246.
- Friday, April 17: Registration opens to Military and Veterans
- Monday, April 20: Registration opens for returning COA students
- Monday, May 4: Registration opens for new COA students
COA staff will return calls as they are received and are available to help you. Advisors are working remotely and are available via online meetings or by phone.
Supplies sought by child care centers
Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership is seeking cleaning and hygiene supplies for the child care centers that are open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Child care providers have strict cleaning procedures that they most follow and are in need of cleaning supplies such as Lysol and Clorox Control. These two cleaners are advised by the state for them to use each day as part of their Coronavirius cleaning procedures. They are also in need of Lysol or other disinfecting wipes, as all toys must be wiped down each day.
Just like individuals searching for paper towels and toilet paper, the child care providers need these items desperately in order to continue to serve our families’ children.
If you have any of these items that you would like to donate to a child care provider, please contact Program Coordinator Sarah Williams and she will give you the names of the centers that are currently open.
You can contact Williams on Mondays via phone at 252-482-3035 or email at swilliams.cpssp@gmail.com.