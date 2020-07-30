Annual Battle of Bands cancelled
The John A. Holmes High School Marching Aces has canceled several summer and fall activities.
In a letter, Director Lynn Dale announced that cancellation of all summer rehearsals, the competitive marching season and the Battle of the Bands.
“This is not a cancellation of the things that make our band program great,” he wrote. “This is just a temporary situation that has impacted rehearsal, performance, and fundraising events for us and other bands in our region, state and nation.”
Pocosin Arts to host demonstrations
Zoom in and join Mark Arnold in his North Carolina Studio in a series of three live demonstrations beginning Saturday, Aug. 8. Follow along, interact, ask questions and learn how to work with Molds, Slabs and Handles!
- Week 1: Wood Mold & Slab Vases
- Week 2: Hump Mold Bowls & Platters
- Week 3: Textured Mugs & Handles
The sessions are being hosted by Pocosin Arts, in Columbia. For information, visit https://pocosinarts.org/
Summer Art Camp continues
COLUMBIA — Pocosin Arts is hosting an art camp on The Art & Science of Pop-Ups with Shawn Sheehy. Registration is due by July 31.
Learn about three-dimensional design and make pop-up cards with paper engineer Shawn Sheehy. Pop-ups leaping from between the pages of a book are magical. Campers will start with very basic structures, and explore the tools and materials that all paper engineers use. By the end of the week campers will have made some really cool pops, including things that get BIG and things that MOVE!
Parental guidance suggested.
Camp kits can be picked up at Pocosin Arts or you may select to receive them by mail. Expect kit delivery within ten days after July 31, 2020
Info: https://pocosinarts.org/