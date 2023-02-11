...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 3 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Sgt. Brian Callon of the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is a school resource officer whose beat is John A. Holmes High School. Like other types of police work, there are busy days and slow ones. Callon hoped for a slow day today, but it wasn’t to be.
As he was ready to sit down for an interview with the Chowan Herald, Callon had to rush to the high school’s second floor, to deal with an incident. Twenty minutes later, he was back at his office near the school’s front entrance. He wouldn’t talk about the incident’s details, but said no arrests were made.
“The primary goal of a resource officer is to protect students and teachers and enforce the laws of the State of North Carolina…,” Callon said. “We try not to charge kids. We have alternative programs we can use. Our goal is to build relationships with the staff and students so that we can become effective in the school.”
Talking to Callon, many preconceptions about school resource officers quickly fall away. For one thing, he said he is not the school’s primary disciplinary officer.
“We do not get involved unless we are called. If it’s an active fight, of course, we do step in and break it up. Anytime an SRO is involved, the teacher has to ask for our assistance,” Callon said. “I’m a firm believer in the golden rule. You treat people with respect and how you want to be treated.”
Holmes Principal Sonya Rinehart said achieving that relationship came about by design and is the product of hard work at the high school.
“We are very fortunate that our resource officers have great relationships with our students,” Rinehart said. “They are out and about walking the building. They are meeting and greeting because they want to have a good rapport with our students.”
Sgt. Callon is a certified school resource officer. Only a few deputies qualify to work within a school. He works with two other officers, Deputy Holly Pierce, who works at Chowan Middle School, and Deputy Jerry Bond, who works at both White Oak and D. F. Walker elementary schools. (The two elementary schools are part of the same building.) He said the sheriff’s office tries to provide full-time coverage at each location.
Edenton-Chowan Schools just approved funding for a fourth resource officer. It is not clear when that officer will be hired or how that will affect their deployment, but Callon said the goal remains to have an officer in each school while it is in session.
Of course, Sgt. Callon’s responsibilities extend beyond the occasional unruly student. A recent school shooting by an outside actor in Uvalde, Texas, and the severe injury of an elementary school teacher in Newport News, Va.. by a young child with a gun emphasized the need for law enforcement at schools.
Rinehart said that the school has plenty of policies and technology to protect students and staff, but she said that helping students and enlisting their aid is where the school’s efforts begin.
“For here, I think there is that positive relationship that has been built over the years,” Rinehart said. “One of the things that I think works for us is that we have continuity and consistency… when you have consistency… you can fulfill those expectations.”
Assistant Principal Grantley Mizelle said the nature of Chowan County has helped make the schools safer.
“This is a small community,” he said. “There is only one school for each grade, so as they work their way up, you have that continuity built… Because this is a small community, they get to know the kids, they watch them grow up… They do a good job communicating with us.”
But the school system also uses technology and common-sense rules to keep the campus safe. Holmes High has one accessible entrance during the school day. Visitors must be “buzzed in” to report to the office before proceeding to the classroom areas. Students enter the school through two portals in the morning, both monitored by metal detectors.
After-hours events like ball games and concerts require either clear bags or no backpacks from anyone attending. Sgt. Callon said the sheriff’s office provides a law enforcement presence at such events.
In addition, all classrooms are equipped with telephones that link teachers to the office. Teachers are also issued pagers for use if a school-wide emergency is called.
Mizelle also said that students figure into the school security equation. He said that a cell phone app called “Say Something” allows them to send in tips or information they feel the administration needs to know. The use of school-issued computers is also monitored. If a student searches for dangerous information, the administration will be notified, allowing them to investigate.
Rinehart said that after all the policies, procedures and technology have been installed, it comes down to the students and staff.
“Teachers will come and tell us, ‘I’ve heard this, or I’ve heard that’,” she said. “That allows us to be proactive and stop something before it becomes an issue on our campus. And our students are willing to come and talk with us, and that’s what we want, open communication.”