Sgt. Brian Callon of the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is a school resource officer whose beat is John A. Holmes High School. Like other types of police work, there are busy days and slow ones. Callon hoped for a slow day today, but it wasn’t to be.

As he was ready to sit down for an interview with the Chowan Herald, Callon had to rush to the high school’s second floor, to deal with an incident. Twenty minutes later, he was back at his office near the school’s front entrance. He wouldn’t talk about the incident’s details, but said no arrests were made.

Vernon Fueston can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.