Edenton-Chowan Schools are welcoming students to a different school year.
While classes officially start Aug. 17, the in-person instruction — if chosen by the family — won’t start until Aug. 31.
White Oak and D.F. Walker elementary schools held their open houses this week.
John A. Holmes held two open houses. While at the 9th-grade open house on Monday, Superintendent Michael Sasscer was excited about the new school year.
“For this school year, we’ve used the tagline ‘Different yet Dazzling.’ This year has started off with similar excitement,” he said. “One thing that we hold true to is that same love for every child. So the enthusiasm has run rampant and it’s certainly been a wonderful start to our school year today.”
The week before the school year started, educators and staff were busy in ECPS classrooms decorating, gathering materials and setting up their curriculum. They also participated in several staff development activities.
During the week, Chowan Middle School won the ECPS Spirit Cup during school spirit competition on Friday, Aug. 14. The school was awarded the Spirit Cup trophy and cookies on Monday, the first day of school.
While most of the schools have already gotten into the school spirit by hosting open houses, Chowan Middle School’s events take place next week.
CMS will host two open houses. The first, for sixth-graders, will be held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. The second, for seventh- and eighth-graders will be held from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Both will be held in the bus parking lot.
Visitors are advised to wear a face covering. No more than two people per student.