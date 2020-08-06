Edenton-Chowan Schools are finalizing plans for the 2020-21 academic year.
The district is offering in-person and remote learning options during the first semester. It asked families to notify them by July 31 of their choice.
For those who have not informed the district, schools have begun to individually contact families who still need to make their enrollment choice.
Once enrollment is complete, the district will create bus routes and class lists for A and B cohorts at the secondary level (middle and high school), said Superintendent Michael Sasscer.
“This may delay when we will send class lists for middle and high school,” he said.
School is expected to begin Aug. 17 with two weeks of remote learning. In-person learning is scheduled to begin Aug. 31.