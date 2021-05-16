Several Edenton-Chowan Schools teachers were recently recognized.
The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) recently named Kaitlyn Smith, third-grade teacher at D.F. Walker Elementary School, as the district’s recipient of the third annual NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.
The process was developed to honor beginning teachers and to retain teachers who show promise as excellent teachers and education leaders in North Carolina public schools and public charter schools.
Smith is a graduate of John A. Holmes High School. In her first year of teaching (during a global pandemic), Smith has taken challenges in stride with a calm demeanor and an abundance of positivity. She has done a wonderful job building a community atmosphere in her classroom, so every single child feels that they belong. Her colleagues describe her as a curriculum leader and a team player.
In other news, Navila Sanchez, a Spanish teacher at John A. Holmes High School, was recognized as the recipient of the fourth annual Brenda B. Winborne Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.
The Brenda B. Winborne Beginning Teacher of the Year Award is given in honor and memory of Mrs. Winborne, who retired from the school system with 30 years of service. She served as a teacher, a teacher evaluator for the district, an assistant principal and a principal at Chowan Middle School. She was recognized during her tenure as principal as the regional principal of the year. After retiring, Winborne served as the Beginning Teacher Coordinator for the school system and a supervisor of student teachers for East Carolina University for several years before completely retiring from work in education. She was a role model and mentor to many people over her years of service.
Sanchez is completing her third year of teaching at the high school. Staff and students describe her as amazing, nurturing, innovative, patient, calming and a visionary with an incredible work ethic. She serves on the school's MTSS team where she is a strong advocate for our English Language learners. She is the co-chair of the sunshine committee where her enthusiasm and positivity for education builds morale among staff. Sanchez is finding her voice and growing as a leader in the school community, which makes her exactly what this award represents.