Edenton-Chowan Schools fifth- and sixth-graders were honored for their interpretations of the theme “We all live in a watershed.”
The theme was for the Chowan Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual contest. An awards ceremony was held Wednesday, April 21, at the Chowan County Agriculture Building. Celeste W. Maus, administrative conservationist for the district, acted as the master of ceremonies.
D.F. Walker fifth-graders participated in a poster/bookmark contest. Out of three homerooms, about 62 students participated. Bennett White won first place, while Liza Twiddy won second place.
Twiddy said she made her poster, which refers to the life cycle of fish, to show how if a person pollutes with watershed, fish eat that pollution. Later on, that fish could be someone’s meal and may become sick.
The posters were turned into bookmarks, some of which are available at the D.F. Walker library.
Chowan Middle School sixth-graders participated in two contests – poster/bookmark and essay.
For the poster/bookmark contest, Minzy Preciado took home first place, while Chloe Gordan won second place. Preciado’s artwork also won first place at the regional level, beating out entries from 16 other conservation districts.
For the essay contest, 163 CMS’ student essays were narrowed down to 13 for the conservation district officers to judge. Gray Shook won first place for his essay in which a water droplet described its watershed home and ways we could help protect it. Shook’s essay also won second-place at the regional level.
Reece Armstead won second place for his essay about watersheds and how simple lifestyle changes can reduce a person’s impact on the biome.