Special Olympics Athletes and Young Athletes from White Oak Elementary School participate in the 2022 Chowan County Special Olympics Spring Games, held on April 8 at Aces Stadium at John A. Holmes High School.
C.J. Brinkley and Edenton Police Chief Henry King open the games with a processional walk around Aces Stadium during the 2022 Chowan County Special Olympics Spring Games.
Stacey Hoffman
Contributed Photo
It was a tournament of champions at John A. Holmes High School on Friday as the Special Olympics of Chowan County held its annual Spring Games.
Nineteen Special Olympics athletes from White Oak Elementary, D.F. Walker Elementary, Chowan Middle School and John A. Holmes participated in multiple athletic events at Aces Stadium.
From the softball throw to the long jump to 100- and 200-yard dashes, there was something for everyone involved.
It wasn’t just a big day for the Special Olympics athletes, either. Approximately 103 young athletes from White Oak – ages four to seven – came out to test their mettle with obstacle courses, a giant rainbow parachute, plush-sized volleyball, soccer and, of course, the track.
There were over 130 volunteers from across the Edenton-Chowan school district, 60 of whom were student volunteers from both Chowan Middle and John A. Holmes, many being student-athletes. The other 70 were adult volunteers who assisted in various capacities.
ECPS Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer brought the district’s central services and other administrative departments out to volunteer for the day.
The Knights of Columbus donated food for the day, allowing all to partake in a distributed lunch. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Department came out to grill for the participants, with Daryl Slade leading the charge as grillmaster.
To kick off the day’s festivities, Edenton Police Chief Henry King and C.J. Brinkley carried the inaugural torch around the track with hundreds behind them.
Following the procession, Dr. Sasscer took the microphone to thank all of the volunteers for making the day happen. He gave a special shoutout to key organizers Brandi Richardson and Stacey Hoffman.
“The care for every athlete in our program is wonderful,” Dr. Sasscer said. “You [volunteers] are making today happen.”
Holmes’ Athletic Director Wes Mattera gave a short thanks as well.
“We’re proud to host the Special Olympics at John A. Holmes,” Mattera said.
After nearly two hours of sportsmanship and solidarity, the champions called it a day to eat lunch and to receive medals, capping another successful Spring Games for the local Special Olympics.