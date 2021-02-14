Members of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR gathered Feb. 10 celebrate the efforts of local students who participated in DAR-sponsored American History and Good Citizen Essay Contests.
Leatha Fischer, who planned, coordinated, and presented the celebration for the students, schools, and parents, welcomed everyone to the virtual Zoom meeting. In addition to being the chapter American History Committee chair, Fischer, who has been a DAR member since 2017, is also the chapter’s recording and corresponding secretary. She said, “It is our honor to introduce the chapter Good Citizen, the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grade winners and the NCSDAR District Vlll winner from the Edenton Tea Party Chapter.”
One of the most important parts of the selection process for Good Citizen is the essay that must be written. This year's essay title was: “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving lt.” The focus question was "How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?"
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter’s Good Citizen is ShyAsia Hill. In her essay, Hill explains the characteristics of a Good Citizen to include dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism, all of which she exemplifies. Hill's honors show how she excels at John A. Holmes High School.
Hill holds an Associate of Arts Degree (with honors) from College of the Albemarle and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is a Scholar Athlete, a member of LEO Club, the Student Government Association and Health Occupations Students' of America. She will be pursuing a degree in Forensic Pathology at Fayetteville State University to become a coroner.
The American History Essay Contest is offered to students in grades five, six, seven and eight at all schools - public, private, and home schools. This year's topic was: “March 5, 2020 marks the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Massacre considered to be a pivotal event that paved the way to the American Revolution.
Imagine you are living in Boston and, after witnessing the events of March 5, describe your family's discussion about the Boston Massacre and what role it played in organizing the colonists against the British King and Parliament.”
Students research the topic for the contest at the beginning of the school year; they then write preliminary reports, and finally compose essays to be judged. All essays are judged by two DAR members and one non-DAR and utilizing comprehensive guidelines, a chapter winner is chosen at each grade level. The winning essays in each grade are then sent on to District VIII, the next level for judging.
Liza Twiddy is the Edenton Tea Party's chapter winner for the 5th Grade in the American History Essay Contest.
Twiddy's essay showed higher-level thinking skills in writing about witnessing the events of March 5 and holding discussions as a family, to find solutions to organizing the colonists against the king. The author writes in her diary that "shock and surprise has turned to anger" and she shares her worry about the increased violence leading to more people getting hurt. Her perspective is very thought-provoking in times of unrest; a rebellion was in question and people might be hurt fighting for their rights.
Twiddy is a 5th grade Academically and Intellectually Gifted student at D.F. Walker Elementary. Math is Liza's favorite subject as she enjoys solving and finding solutions to problems.
Riding and caring for horses is a passion, and she has recently acquired many associated skills in riding, including walking, trotting, and cantering. Drawing, sketching, and painting pictures display Liza's artistic talents.
Savannah Byrum is the Edenton Tea Party Chapter winner for the 6th Grade in the American History Essay Contest.
Byrum's essay showed a deep family commitment to the cause, sometimes offering a difference of perspective, yet agreeing on the unfair practices the family had to endure. The author is very introspective in assessing and evaluating what circumstances occurred in light of the colonists and soldiers skirmishes.
Byrum is a 6th grade English Language Arts student at Chowan Middle School. Swimming, sunning at North Carolina beaches, and playing volleyball are outdoor activities Savannah enjoys. Arts and crafts as well as singing are favorites of Byrum, and youth activities at church provide Savannah great enjoyment, as she delights in the company of her friends for relaxation.
Della Benavides is the Edenton Tea Party Chapter winner for the 7th Grade in the American History Essay Contest.
Benavides' essay recounted the events of March 5, 1770 in a letter to her deceased sister to whom she wrote every day. Her essay was written in first person to establish an intimate connection with her sister, pointing out fine details for emphasis. Questions at the end showed the confusion and uncertainty of the implications that townspeople would have had in reference to what the Boston Massacre might bring.
Benavides is a 7th grade Academically and Intellectually Gifted student at Chowan Middle School. Della has always been interested in history, especially when exploring the lives of ordinary people who lived long ago. She likes to travel, gaining knowledge through visits to historical sites. She runs Cross Country and enjoys playing the violin.
Olivia Armstead is the Edenton Tea Party Chapter winner for the 8th Grade in the American History Essay Contest.
In her essay, Armstead shares a detailed synopsis of events which family members experienced as the day of March 5, 1770 progressed into violence and danger. Very specific details and emotions were brought forth as if the reader was experiencing the events in real time.
The emotional impact of the events was vividly pictured as the family discussed the repercussions and the unfortunate deaths which occurred.
Questions were raised and the future of the colony was in question in this family’s mind. The king, taxation, a trial, the division of the colony and a revolution - all were unanswered questions.
Armstead is an 8th grade Academically and Intellectually Gifted student at Chowan Middle School. She is an avid reader, and she has always had a keen interest in politics and social issues.
Liza Twiddy has earned an extra honor as she has been selected as the NCSDAR District VIII 5th Grade Winner in the American History Essay Contest! Her essay has been forwarded to the state level to be considered as the American History Essay Contest winner in the 5th grade category.
Fischer ended the celebration by saying “Thank you, parents, families, teachers, and administrators, for your unending support of ALL of these fine young ladies. We are extremely proud of our Edenton young people. Edenton Tea Party Chapter also thanks all of YOU for your yearly support of our programs, always shining a light on the success of wonderful students.”
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts more than 185,000 members in over 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older - regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background - who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth – 252-548-2648 or Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information. You may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/for additional information.