We are half-way through our summer programming for 2022. Students have been working hard to refine their knowledge and broaden their experiences.
For students in grades 3-12 that took a class with an EOG or EOC exam and were not proficient, an opportunity was given to receive targeted instruction and retake their exam. 27 students benefited from this experience and earned a proficient exam score.
For the first time, we are offering Quest Camp – targeting our accelerated learners – and are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to house that camp.
Our Career Accelerator program has been a huge success. So far, students have built a new picnic table for the Edenton Farmers’ Market, have held their own Iron Chef Competition and have designed their own T-shirts. They have toured Gates Custom Milling, Layden’s Country Store and CarVa Signs.
Our summer feeding program is well underway serving our students in our summer programs, the Boys and Girls Club students, and any child under 18 years old who would like a hot meal.
Finally, I am proud to report that through our summer extension programs offered at the high school three more Seniors graduated on July 1. The intimate ceremony was enjoyed by family, friends and school staff.
On July 26, we will convene for our Quarterly Meeting at Edenton United Methodist Church. Our start time will be 9 a.m. and our agenda includes round robin discussions with school leaders, a presentation on the plan to move students during high school construction and the superintendent’s annual evaluation. We are greatly looking forward to this time together.
Yesterday, Governor Roy Cooper approved the state budget. This budget significantly invests in our local education system.
The budget appropriates an additional $10 million to our Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund grant; thus, bringing our total award to $50 million. Additionally, the budget raises salaries for certified and non-certified employees on top of what was originally approved in the two-year budget adopted last November.
Finally, the budget increases available funds for safety grants. Our school system has used these grants to pay for SROs, safety equipment, including surveillance cameras and metal detectors and important training such as crisis prevention and intervention training and threat assessment training.
Our finance team will immediately begin work to assess the budget and make changes to our local budget accordingly.
Dr. Michael Sasscer is Superintendent of Edenton-Chowan Schools.