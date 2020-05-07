Teachers change the lives of millions of children every day— their immense work and impact moves us beyond words. And with the abrupt end to the physical school year, our teachers have done even more to continue education with virtual classrooms and learning at home lessons. All to ensure every student has the tools they need to reach their full potential.
In Chowan County, it takes more than teachers to educate our children. Instructors are supported by numerous workers and administrators in Edenton-Chowan Schools. In turn, this educational family is supported by the community.
Since Governor Roy Cooper ordered schools to close in mid-March, Edenton-Chowan Schools have served over 39,000 meals via their bus service and hot meal pick-up at Chowan Middle and John A. Holmes.
Teachers continue to teach remotely through all grade levels. The school district’s Information Technology team makes sure WiFi is running on the campuses and that students' tablets and Chromebooks work.
May 1 was National Principals Day, in which the district recognized Principals Sheila Evans, White Oak; Linda White, D. F. Walker; Michelle White, Chowan Middle; and Steve Wood, John A. Holmes High School.
This week, through May 9, is Teacher Appreciation Week. The designated day for Teacher Appreciation Day was May 5.
We thank all those who have a hand in teaching Chowan County students. While this school year has been anything but predictable, we appreciate everything you have done and continue to do.