Tyrrell Schools notified parents and guardians last week that an employee at Tyrrell Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
This individual was last on school premises on Thursday, January 21. With these factors and under the guidance of the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department, the school system said staff members and students should not be at risk for contracting the virus from this case.
Tyrrell Elementary School will remain open during this time. We will continue to work closely with the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department on this case and any further exposures.
If you or your child are identified as having been potentially exposed, the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department will contact you to ask that you please stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4F, and practice social distancing for 14 days from your last contact.
If you are not contacted by the health department, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time.Parents should continue to monitor their child’s health and the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms.
Children with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children.
Children with certain underlying medical conditions, such as chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, or weak immune systems, might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Contact your child’s healthcare provider regarding any concerns.
People without symptoms do not need to seek care or be tested. Those who become ill should contact their healthcare provider. Their doctor, in consultation with public health officials, will determine appropriate care and whether testing is necessary.
If your child has been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19, please report this to your school. This information will be kept confidential.
Schools continue to utilize Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on Reopening Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting Public Spaces, to reduce viral transmission and keep our children and school personnel healthy and safe.