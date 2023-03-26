More than 30 volunteer mentors met with students at Chowan Middle School on Thursday, Mar 16, to talk about life skills, their emerging roles as men, and another essential skill, tying a necktie.
The event was “Guys With Ties,” a nationwide non-profit founded in 2005 that provides young men with successful male role models. The organization gives neckties to young men, stressing that the tie is a metaphor for adult male responsibility.
Instructional Assistant for Juvenile Justice Gwen Brown brought the program to Chowan Middle School to encourage young men to pursue excellence, take control of their lives and aim for a future as leaders and productive adults.
CMS Principal Sharon Meads told the students and volunteers that she sees the school’s Becoming a Man Group as an essential tool to guide young men. She said she was disheartened while recruiting new teachers to find so few male candidates. She said that the shortage of male role models couldn’t help but hurt young men.
Meads said that’s why CMS started a program called Becoming A Man, which meets at CMS weekly with students, providing them with guidance and encouragement. She said volunteers like those of Guys With Ties have an essential contribution to make.
The students then watched a video presentation that taught the importance of a positive mental attitude for anyone wanting to live a successful life.
“I might have a bad minute or a bad hour,” the speaker told them, “But nothing can make me have a bad day.”
Each student was given their choice of tie from a wide selection of neckwear. Then they sought a mentor who showed them how to tie it properly. The process took a few minutes with some false starts and required adjustments, but that was fine. Each mentor took the time to talk to the students and answer their questions.
Brittney Lopez, the assistant principal at CMS, has ten years of education experience, including serving as a school social worker. She told the Chowan Herald that young men need role models like the mentors from Guys With Ties, which teaches them how to use social constructs like dressing appropriately, treating others courteously and projecting a positive attitude that can make the difference between success and failure in life.
At the end of the program, one of the mentors summed it all up. He told the students to think about life as a long game. He said one day, each of them could be a mentor to the generation to follow, sharing the secrets that made their lives successful and productive.
“Now, take that tie, go out there, and use it to get your first job,” he said.