More than 30 volunteer mentors met with students at Chowan Middle School on Thursday, Mar 16, to talk about life skills, their emerging roles as men, and another essential skill, tying a necktie.

The event was “Guys With Ties,” a nationwide non-profit founded in 2005 that provides young men with successful male role models. The organization gives neckties to young men, stressing that the tie is a metaphor for adult male responsibility.

Vernon Fueston can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.