White Oak Elementary School, 111 Sandy Ridge Road, Chowan County, will host Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten registration during the month of March.
Kindergarten registration will be from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 5. Your child must be five years old on of before August 31, 2021.
Pre-Kindergarten registration and screening will be by appointment only March 18-19. Applications are available in the White Oak office. Your child must be four years old on or before Aug. 31, 2021.
To register or set up an appointment, call 252-221-4078.