White Oak Elementary School students had a busy week, as Vehicle Day and Field Day closed out the month of April.
Monday, April 27, was Vehicle Day. The event, sponsored by the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, allows students to see vehicles used in different businesses. They included tractors, construction equipment, first responder vehicles and even a mobile dog-grooming vehicle.
Some businesses also gave presentations.
On Thursday, April 27, White Oak held Field Day, a time for students and teachers to enjoy some friendly competition and enjoy the warm weather.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer attended Field Day and also participated in a water balloon fight among the teachers.
The last of day school for students will be Friday, May 28. It will be an early release day.