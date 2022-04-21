White Oak Elementary students recently had a taste of dozens of career paths as the annual Vehicle Day event was held at the school.
A team effort between Edenton-Chowan Schools and the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, Vehicle Day this year saw over 30 businesses participate with 27 different vehicles lined up around the school grounds.
Cherry pickers rose high into the sky as kids were wowed from below, eager students climbed into sheriff patrol cars to blast the sirens and a 14-year-old drag racing star fired up crowds with his car.
Classes of students hustled from one venue to the next, thrilled with all of the sights. From massive tractors to coast guard boats and a local ambulance, the little ones clamored aboard anything they could find with enthusiasm.
Inside the school’s cafeteria, 11 displays were set up to educate children on various career paths and opportunities, from agriscience to baking.
Chamber Director Susan Creed said that the event is a way to share the possibilities of the future with Chowan County’s youngest students.
ECPS, working alongside the Chamber of Commerce, has recently been engaging with students at all grade levels in an attempt to empower them to consider possible career pathways upon graduation from high school.
Participants at Vehicle Day this year included the following: