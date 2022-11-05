White Oak Elementary School is celebrating their pre-K educators.
The school recently participated in the Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale (ECERS) as part of their NC Star Rated License.
As a result, school leaders say they are pleased to announce that White Oak’s pre-K program continues to be a 5-star facility, the highest rating available to a pre-K program.
ECERS is an intense review of personal care routines, furnishings and displays for children, language-reasoning experiences, fine and gross motor activities, creative activities and social development.
All teachers completed a self-study of their classroom and collaborated with their WOS pre-K colleagues in preparation for the review. An on-site, unannounced visit was conducted by an outside reviewer which resulted in the 5-star designation.
“We are thrilled that the efforts of our NCPreK team have been recognized by ECERS at the highest level possible,” said Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer. “This rating attests to the belief our school system has in early childhood education and the tremendous investment we make in our youngest learners. We know that excellent early education sets students on a pathway of success towards graduation and beyond.”
Principal Michelle Newsome shared how proud she is of the pre-K program at White Oak Elementary.
“Our goal is to offer every four year old in Chowan County a high-quality pre-K program. We are thankful to be able to serve 90 students this year and look forward to moving towards the goal of universal pre-K,” Newsome said.