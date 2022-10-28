Shamiqua Williams

Shamiqua Williams of Edenton has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.

NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than ten percent of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its diverse membership each year. A leading interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.