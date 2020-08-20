Tri-County Animal Shelter Pets of the Week
Tri-County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is on Icaria Road in Tyner. Due to the coronavirus, the shelter is open by appointment. Anyone interested in adopting should set up an appointment by calling 252-221-8514.
Nicole Layton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today