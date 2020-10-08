Albemarle Boats is pleased to announce that a new 30 foot Express is under construction, and this new model will be shown to its dealer network this fall before making its public debut at the Saint Petersburg, Florida, Boat Show, set for January 14-17, 2021.
According to Albemarle General Manager Burch Perry, “We have introduced a new outboard model each of the last two years with our 27 and 31 Dual Consoles. While these boats are huge successes in that they meet the demands of boating families quite well, the new 30 Express will be more of a return to our fishing roots.”
The 30 Express will offer the ultimate in hardcore fishing amenities in a compact express package. Serious anglers will appreciate its offshore ability, exceptional handling in rough seas, and fuel economy. Featuring a modern helm area with forward facing seating for three, mezzanine-style seating aft, large in-deck macerated fishboxes, transom livewell, tackle center, and a standard transom door, this express delivers in a big way. With a full galley, a stand-up head, and an A-bunk, the 30 will also overnight quite comfortably.
“This new model will have a custom Carolina look and unsurpassed visibility from the helm with a standard rigid acrylic enclosure,” stated Keith Privott, Albemarle Director of Sales and Product Development. “She will have a standard anchor windlass system with a through-stem roller and polished stainless steel anchor. Every boat will be Seakeeper 2 ready with stringer beds in place. A triple 300 HP Yamaha option will provide the low-end torque needed to maintain slower cruise speeds on those sloppy days and make her the fastest Albemarle ever built. The hull is designed to bust through head seas, land softly in the troughs, and keep the enclosure dry.”
Located in Edenton, Albemarle Boats, The Carolina Classic, is a highly-regarded builder of offshore sportfishing boats from 25 to 41 feet. The company has hand-crafted more than 3800 hulls since 1978. Albemarle Boats has dealer locations throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For information, visit Albemarle Boats at www.albemarleboats.com or contact Burch Perry at 252-482-7600 or bperry@albemarleboats.com.