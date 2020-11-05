Prior to the opening of the recent Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Albemarle Boats and Spencer Sportfish announced a newly formed partnership between the two companies. The businesses held a special event that was attended by the media, the Albemarle dealer network, and several of their key vendors.
Albemarle General Manager Burch Perry opened the event and welcomed the guests. He explained that many Albemarle owners have requested a bigger boat and that the company has been considering this move for a number of years. Perry said, “I am proud to announce a newly formed partnership between Albemarle Boats and Spencer Sportfish. Paul Spencer is truly one of the masters in the custom Carolina sportfish world. Proof of this is evident in the 120 Spencer Yachts that are fishing hot bites around the world and consistently topping tournament leader boards. We have teamed up with Paul and his children to design and build a semi-custom Carolina boat that will set new standards in the world of sportfishing.”
Paul Spencer, President of Spencer Sportfish, introduced the Albemarle 53 Spencer Edition. He stated, “My children and I have worked very hard over the years to create the finest custom tournament sportfish yachts in the world. We have always dreamed of a way to provide the Spencer experience to our clients through a more readily available market. We are excited to bring our dream to reality by teaming up with Albemarle to combine the classic Spencer styling along with the Albemarle quality and innovations, and unveil to you the new 53’ line.”
A drawing of the new 53-foot hull design was unveiled during the event. The hull mold is now under construction, and work is under way at Albemarle’s Edenton facility to make it ready to start the first hull in early 2021. The company will be sending out further details and information on the new boat in the near future.
Located in Edenton, Albemarle Boats, The Carolina Classic, is a highly-regarded builder of offshore sportfishing boats from 25 to 41 feet. The company has hand-crafted more than 3800 hulls since 1978. Albemarle Boats has dealer locations throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.
Spencer Sportfish is located in Wanchese. The company is owned by Paul Spencer and family and was organized to build molded semi-custom boats. The Spencer family’s well-known Spencer Yachts was founded in 1996 and has delivered more than 120 highly customized sportfishing boats to fishing destinations around the globe.