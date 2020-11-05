To say Christmas this year will be a little different would be quite an understatement.
Last year The Gregarious Goose hosted photos with Santa in the store window as a fundraiser for the Optimist Club. The owner, Alice Stallcup, still wants this Christmas to be exciting for all. She also would like to find a way to again benefit the Optimist Club. After much consideration she has decided to host a drop off box for letters to Santa. While that might not sound like fundraiser, there is a twist. For a donation, “Santa” will respond to the letters.
Letters can be dropped off beginning Nov. 1. To ensure a response, all letters must be dropped off by Dec. 13. When the store is open, your child can drop off their message to Santa in the special mailbox. If the store is closed, then put it in the mail slot in the door. Suggested donation is $5. All proceeds will benefit the Optimist Club. The organization gives back to our local community by helping local cancer patients, giving Christmas gifts and food to members of our community, as well as many other programs that benefit our local community. The Optimist Club also sells Christmas Trees during the season. Consider purchasing from this civic group.
For a more personalized response, it would be helpful to Santa if the parent could include the following information about your child:
favorite subject in school, teacher, grade
- names of siblings and or pets
- something your child has accomplished recently
- an area that where your child struggles and needs some encouragement
Parents are encouraged to include their phone number so Santa can call with any questions for the adult. Also please be sure to include the address where the letter should be mailed. Donations can be made in check or cash Checks should be made out to “Optimist Club.”
Alice Stallcup will be “assisting” Santa with the letters. If you have any questions, feel free to call her at 252-352-1450.