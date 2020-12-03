North No. 4, a new shop in downtown Edenton, has a little something for everyone in the family – including the pets.
Located at 215 S. Broad St., the shop is housed inside a darkly painted building. Once you get inside, the shop is bright and inviting.
On a recent Monday, owner Alexandria Kish Evans was accompanied by her helper and daughter, Brinkley. Alexandria is a native of Traverse City, Mich., but lived in the Raleigh area for 20-25 years before moving to Merry Hill to raise Brinkley near the family of her husband, Greg Evans, who works for A.R. Chesson.
“Before we moved, probably about 10 years ago, we looked at three or four buildings, just sort of thinking about what it would be like to open a shop and brewery combined,” Alexandria Evans said. Greg is into to brewing big batches of homemade beer.
When Brinkley was nine-months-old, the Evans officially moved to Merry Hill and were trying to finish their house.
“So we just put it on the back burner, but I’m a creative director and photographer. So, I’ve always wanted to do something like this, and I’m dabbling in interior design at little bit.”
Evans also runs Ten-Eighteen Creative, which offers branding, design and photography services.
Because of the pandemic, many of Ten-Eighteen’s clients closed their doors. This offered Evans the chance to pursue making the shop a reality.
“The stars just kind of aligned with the building availability and funds and things like that,” she said. “So it’s scary, but everything worked sort of it at the wrong time, but everything worked out well.”
Evans noted that her mother, two aunts and a cousin who is like a sister worked at the store to help her get open.
“They’re all a very important part of my story,” she said. “Eventually I’ll have a nice place on the wall that talks about the North women back for generations and how they are part of our story.”
In fact, her aunt is an interior designer, who gave Evans’ her first job when she was 12.
“I’ve always loved anything design related, which is what I’ve wanted to do,” Evans said.
The store’s name is a homage to her aunt and the several generations of a long line of entrepreneurial women.
“It probably goes back for generations,” she said. “We always sort of have it in our blood, which is how the shop got its name as well.
“Her middle name is North,” Evans said nodding to Brinkley. “She’s Brinkley North Evans. All of the women on my mom’s side of the family that’s their maiden name, and we’re referred to as the North women, like a gaggle of women. So that’s where I got the name North. Number four is our family lucky number for four generations.”
Evans also noted, with a laugh, that her husband nearly killed himself to make the store a reality. “He gets a lot of credit for supporting us and always he is always supported my dreams no matter what it is. So between his building skills and his trade, and who he is as a person, he’s a huge North Woman fan.”
Evans hopes to pay tribute to her family and tell the store’s story inside the store.
Because of her background, North No. 4 offers a modern take on timeless classics. National brands are mixed with local brands throughout the store.
“I wanted a mix of modern and history, where we sort of want to be Soho meets Charleston,” Evans said. “That’s why our tagline is ‘Modernly Classic Goods.’ I can tell a story about nearly everything in here and why I have it.”
While the store has a little bit of everything for the family, Evans said she also wanted the store to celebrate the history of the area.
Some of the items that celebrate Edenton’s history are ornaments featuring local landmarks. There are also shirts by Hop Doodle – a brand Evans and a friend created in Raleigh – that features local landmarks on the front and information on the back.
Brinkley also had a hand in picking out the store’s inventory. “She’s the one that told us we had to have Jellycats (stuffed animals) and Billy Bibs (children accessories).”
Other popular items at the shop are the Brackish line of bow ties, bracelets, etc., that are made with feathers and handmade in Charleston, SC. Also popular are the soy candles she picked up from Summerhouse, an interior design store in Edenton.
Evans also mentioned cocktail mixtures, pillows and dishes.
“Probably the last thing would be … well, that’s two things would be of course stuffed animals and then that the ornaments,” she said. “I hope to have more over time, but the ornaments have been really big sellers already, too.”
Evans said she hopes that people visit the store regularly, as the inventory will be ever changing.
“Even if they’re not regular purchasers, I hope they continue to come in and get to know us,” she said.