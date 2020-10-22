The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently announced the resignation of Executive Director Win Dale.
In a letter provided by Board President Amber Hardy, Dale said, “After careful consideration and prayer, I believe it’s time for the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce to experience new direction and leadership as businesses transition out of COVID and back to normalcy.”
Hardy said the board wishes him the very best in his future endeavors.
“Win has been the face, workhorse, mentor, and fearless leader of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce for over eight years,” she said. “Win was an asset to the Chamber and will be missed beyond measure.”
A committee has been formed to choose a candidate for the vacant position, Hardy said. The job posting will be published soon. Board members will be notified once the review process has concluded and position is filled.
“We’ve relied on Win’s strong leadership for so long, finding his replacement will not be an easy task, nor one we will take lightly,” Hardy wrote.
In other matters, the chamber is accepting nominations for the awards for 2020.
Awards that are front and center are:
- 2020 “John A. Mitchener, Jr.” Business Person of the Year Award
- 2020 ‘William P. “Spec” Jones’ Volunteer of the Year Award
- 2020 “Marvin S. Barham” Humanitarian of the Year Award
- 2020 “Chowan Edenton Optimists” Organization of the Year Award
- 2020 “Edenton-Chowan Chamber” Small Business of the Year Award
Awards will be presented at the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet will be held at the American Legion Building in early 2021. Tickets will be available the first week of January 2021.
“These awards are designed to recognize the outstanding contributions of our citizens, businesses, and organizations each year,” Dale said. “While we have so many deserving award winners, recognizing one in each category per year helps remind our everyone that we are all vested in making this community the best it can be. The contributions of one can truly make a difference in the lives of many.”
Nomination forms are available from the Chamber. Please send your nomination form and any additional documentation such as letters or other documents outlining why the person/organization should be presented the award they are being nominated for.
You may submit packets in person to the Edenton-Chowan Chamber at 101 W. Water St., or by mail to PO Box 245, Edenton, NC 27932.
Information may also be emailed to win.dale@edenton.nc.gov. The deadline for all nominations is Friday, December 18, 2020.