The Chowan County Board of Commissions is closer to issuing funds to small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Monday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved allowing County Manager Kevin Howard to award $2,500 grants to 14 businesses once he is satisfied with all the documentation that was requested.
Four of the businesses are still lacking proper documentation. Edenton Chowan Partnership Executive Director Liza Layton is helping gather that information, the Commissioners learned at the meeting.
In other COVID-19-related matters, Chowan County is poised to receive $270,605 in COVID-19 relief money from the federal government. The county received $476,857 in the first allocation, making its total appropriation $747,462.
Howard told commissioners that the federal and state governments have guidelines as to how the funds can be spent.
The county is exploring several options for spending the funds. One way may be for the jail, because inmates are having to stay longer than usual because of how the court system has been restructured due to COVID-19, Howard said.
In other matters, a committee will make a recommendation regarding a proposed settlement for the HVAC replacement at E.A. Swain. A decision is expected to be made in September.
During the external board committee reports, Commissioner Larry McLaughlin noted that the Capital Improvement Project committee recently held its first meeting, since the beginning of they year. It is currently reviewing several projects, including the agriculture building and courthouse and several parking lots at county-owned facilities.
Commissioner Bob Kirby noted that the EMS Assessment Response Committee will finish its work soon. Howard noted they expect to have a report before the commissioners either later this month or in September.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners presented a plaque to former Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin commemorating his years of service to Chowan County.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved:
- a consent agenda, as well as a tax refund and budget amendments
- appointing Tom Creedle to the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library Board of Trustees and Sandra Layden to the Trillium Board
- the contract for legal services for the Department of Social Services conflict attorney with Petty T. Smith. The contracted amount is $5,000 and the monies for this were included in the FY 2020-21 budget.
- awarding Albemarle Glass a project that would do work at the Clerk of Court and Register of Deed entrances at the Courthouse for $6,625 (using COVID monies)