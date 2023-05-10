Chowan Special Olympics athlete Owen Wells and volunteer Faith Byrum get ready for the competition during the Chowan Special Olympics Meet at John A. Holmes High School, Thursday, May 4. More than 140 athletes participated in the event.
Chowan Special Olympics athlete Owen Wells and volunteer Faith Byrum get ready for the competition during the Chowan Special Olympics Meet at John A. Holmes High School, Thursday, May 4. More than 140 athletes participated in the event.
EDENTON — More than 140 athletes participated in last week’s Spring Special Olympics Meet held at John A. Holmes High School, competing for the right to go on to regional, national, or even international games.
Cathy Hoggard, a member of Chowan County’s Special Olympics Committee, was among the volunteers on hand for the Thursday, May 4 event. She said many people don’t understand that Special Olympics is a real competition. She said that special needs kids need the chance to test themselves and see what they can achieve.
Hoggard has worked with Special Olympics for years. She said that working with the kids gives her more in return than she gives to the children.
Asked why she comes to work at Special Olympics meets year after year, she said, “It’s because of the love, and it’s an awesome experience, something I believe in. I watch these children succeed. I see these children throwing a ball, and it’s really a joy to see.”
Matthew Dewees said he came out as a volunteer for personal reasons. He has two nephews who have special needs. One of them passed away a few years ago. He comes out for them, he said.
Lisa Stallings is a pre-K teacher at White Oak Elementary School. She was working with a group of pre-K athletes as a volunteer.
“It’s important because it encourages young people with difficulties that they can do anything they put their minds to,” she said.
Stallings’ charges were pretty wound up, anticipating the competition to come. Each of the children wore a yellow T-shirt containing the message “Athlete in Training.” Stallings was encouraging them to jump, dance and wave their arms to get their wiggles out.
Special Olympics gives kids ages 7-17 the opportunity to compete for championships that could propel them to regional, national, or even international competition. Twenty-one such athletes competed in this year’s games.
For kids ages pre-K to 7, the competition is not so much for prizes, but about socializing and developing the skills that can serve them in more competitive events. More than 120 kids ages 4-7 were at the games.
Brandi Richardson, coordinator for Special Olympics in Chowan County, said the meet features events like softball and tennis ball throws but also lets the kids compete in real track and field competitions like the standing and running broad jumps.
She said the Chowan Special Olympics organization works for special needs kids all year round. The committee hopes to expand training opportunities for younger athletes, and that takes money.
One such fundraiser involved “flamingo flocking.” Organizers plant plastic pink flamingos in someone’s yard and then ask for a donation to send the flock somewhere else. It’s all in fun, but the activities help finance field trips and training opportunities.