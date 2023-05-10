EDENTON — More than 140 athletes participated in last week’s Spring Special Olympics Meet held at John A. Holmes High School, competing for the right to go on to regional, national, or even international games.

Cathy Hoggard, a member of Chowan County’s Special Olympics Committee, was among the volunteers on hand for the Thursday, May 4 event. She said many people don’t understand that Special Olympics is a real competition. She said that special needs kids need the chance to test themselves and see what they can achieve.