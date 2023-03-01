Regulator 1

From left: Regulator Marine President Joan Maxwell, Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden and Regulator Co-Founder Owen Maxwell during a check presentation for $200,000 via state grant, last week.

 Contributed Photo

Regulator Marine, one of Edenton’s leading sources of jobs, is in the process of adding even more, thanks to a state grant totaling $200,000 that was recently presented to company leaders.

While the grant monies were awarded last year by N.C. Governor Roy Cooper, the check finally arrived last week and was presented to Regulator founders Joan and Owen Maxwell by Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.