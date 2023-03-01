Regulator Marine, one of Edenton’s leading sources of jobs, is in the process of adding even more, thanks to a state grant totaling $200,000 that was recently presented to company leaders.
While the grant monies were awarded last year by N.C. Governor Roy Cooper, the check finally arrived last week and was presented to Regulator founders Joan and Owen Maxwell by Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden.
“The town of Edenton and the Edenton-Chowan Partnership are glad to partner with Regulator Marine on such an accomplishment,” Gooden said. “These dollars represent an additional 25 newly created jobs for Edenton and Chowan County.”
Gooden went on to say that town leadership is pleased to work with Regulator and other local groups on public-private partnerships for “sustainability and job growth.”
“I am more than happy to present this check and what it represents to the community,” Gooden said.
The grant funding came from the Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA), a division of the N.C. Department of Commerce. The opportunity was made possible through the participation of the town of Edenton as well.
The Chowan Herald previously reported last year that the state grant will assist Regulator with a 13,000-square-foot expansion of its Edenton facility. The project is expected to create 25 jobs, with an investment of $671,713 by the company.
“Operating a business in Edenton is an honor,” Regulator President Joan Maxwell said last week. “The town of Edenton recognizes the value of each job and works with existing businesses to facilitate growth and expansion.”
Maxwell explained that the reuse grant allowed Regulator to take an existing building and expand it for increased mold storage – especially critical storage for molds for Regulator’s newest boat: the 30XO.
“In addition, the building allows for critical build functions to continue that were limited by Regulator’s facility,” Maxwell explained. “The company now operates in a 130K+ facility.”
The goal of the state’s Building Reuse Program is to encourage the transformation of older buildings in communities into assets to attract new or expanding businesses. The program provides grants to local governments, using three categories of funding for:
the renovation of vacant buildings;
the renovation or expansion of a building occupied by an existing North Carolina company wishing to expand in their current location; and
the renovation, expansion or construction of health care entities that will lead to the creation of new, full-time jobs.
“Regulator’s reputation as a quality builder has led to increased sales and increased production – which allowed it to meet the employment component of the grant,” Maxwell said. “Regulator and its 300-plus employees are grateful for this grant and the partnership of the State of North Carolina and the town of Edenton in expanding its manufacturing facility.”