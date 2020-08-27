The following locations are offering Internet access options for those students who need it for school.

Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

  • White Oak Elementary School — outside/parking lot areas, 111 Sandy Ridge Road, Edenton
  • D.F. Walker Elementary School — outside/parking lot areas, 125 Sandy Ridge Road, Edenton
  • Chowan Middle School — outside/parking lot areas, 2845 Virginia Road, Tyner
  • John A. Holmes High School — outside/parking lot areas, 600 Woodard St., Edenton

Faith Community Partner Options

  • Access Point Church — outside/parking lot areas, 518 Coke Avenue, Edenton (Wifi password — accesspoint)
  • Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church — Beginning Aug. 18 — Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. — social distancing in their family life center (Tutoring is available with sign up at ballardsbridge@gmail.com.)
  • Edenton Baptist Church — please contact school principal for password to use this site
  • Open Door Church — outside/parking lot areas, 1255 Haughton Rd, Edenton
  • Rocky Hock Baptist Church — please contact school principal for password to use this site
  • Edenton United Methodist Church — outside/parking lot areas behind the building, 225 Virginia Rd, Edenton, NC 27932

Business and Community Partner Options

  • Chowan County Public Safety Center — outside/parking lot. 305 West Freemason Street
  • Chowan County Courthouse (Current Use Courthouse) — parking lot on the post office side
  • Edenton Bay Trading Company (for customers), 407 S. Broad Street, Edenton
  • Edenton Coffee House (for customers), 302 S. Broad Street, Edenton
  • Edenton Town Harbor and Queen Anne Park (also known as Elizabeth Vann Moore Park), downtown Edenton
  • McDonalds — 310 Virginia Rd, Edenton
  • Mediacom — Mediacom is offering Internet Access for a fee. Find information at https://mediacomc2c.com/
  • Food Lion — 300-C Virginia Rd, Edenton, NC 27932

Contact Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.