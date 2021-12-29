In the second quarter of 2021, Edenton and Chowan County saw plenty of headlines that made local news.
Here are a few important stories from April, May and June:
April 1 — Local churches resume holy week activities after a year off from COVID-19;
April 1 — JAH Boys Soccer honored with awards;
April 1 — Mobile clinic delivers COVID-19 vaccines to businesses on Peanut Drive;
April 1 — Regulator Marine launches new Regulator 37 boat;
April 1 — Emily Nicholson donates leftover N.C. House campaign funds to Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation;
April 8 — Water Asset Management Plan plans to address issues across Chowan County;
April 8 — Surf, Wind and Fire opens in downtown Edenton;
April 8 — Local newspapers – including the Chowan Herald – announce All-Area swimming and cross country teams;
April 8 — 35 local students earned awards at the Local, District and State Art Festivals sponsored by the North Carolina Federation of Woman’s Clubs;
April 15 — Edenton Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton announces her retirement;
April 15 — Severe thunderstorm causes flash flooding and hail in Edenton;
April 15 — Citizens share concerns about Airbnb rentals in Edenton at a planning board meeting;
April 15 — Erienne Dickman tapped to lead Chowan County Tourism Development Authority (TDA);
April 15 — JAH football wins fourth consecutive Albemarle Athletic Conference championship;
April 22 — New JAH construction project advances;
April 22 — Edenton-Chowan Schools receives Community Champion Award;
April 22 — JAH football moves to the second round of the NCHSAA 1AA playoffs, defeating Princeton;
April 22 — Second graders at White Oak Elementary School participate in 4-H embryology program;
April 29 — Black Box Dance Theatre dedicates waterfront performance to Makiia Slade;
April 29 — Report shows most of Edenton’s stormwater system needs repairs;
April 29 — Arbor Day honors health care workers;
April 29 — JAH football state championship dreams come to an end against Tarboro;
April 29 — Edenton Steamers add trio from West Virginia State University;
April 29 — Rocky Hock Lions hold Brighter Visions fundraiser to raise money for the Blind and Visually Impaired;
May 6 — Chowan County budget proposed at $16.3 million for fiscal year 2021-2022;
May 6 — Edenton Yacht Club hosts Blessing of the Boats;
May 6 — Community pays tribute to outgoing Chowan County TDA Director of 29 years, Nancy Nicholls;
May 6 — D.F. Walker alumni visit alma mater;
May 6 — Marcus Jackson Project nonprofit hosts Mother’s Day events;
May 6 — NCHSAA softens mask mandate;
May 13 — Short-term rental ordinance heads to Edenton Town Council for deliberation;
May 13 — Chowan County holds annual spring clean-up, featuring town council and county commissioners;
May 13 — JAH baseball opens season with winning record;
May 13 — White Oak Elementary School holds Vehicle Day;
May 20 — JAH seniors participate in annual school-walkthrough tradition;
May 20 — JAH underclassmen honored with awards;
May 20 — Nathan Colombo signs to play football with Barton College;
May 20 — Edenton State Historic Sites receives grant for Freedom House project;
May 27 — Edenton police probe two separate shootings;
May 27 — Tails and Tales announced as theme for Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library summer programming;
May 27 — JAH senior student athletes honored at banquet;
May 27 — Ann Lightfoot’s Bag Shop, Alterations and More celebrates grand opening;
June 3 — George E. Lewis III speaks at Chowan County Memorial Day ceremony;
June 3 — Edenton Town Council looks over brewery request at the Conger Building;
June 3 — 138 seniors graduate from JAH (on May 28);
June 3 — JAH students Jacob Colon and Amanda Turner honored with Heart of a Champion award;
June 3 — Center Hill Crossroads VFD receives $30,000 grant;
June 3 — Chowan County 911 center renamed C. Franklin Jackson Jr. 911 Communications Center;
June 10 — Property tax rates in Chowan County to remain the same;
June 10 — Edenton proposes 2-cent tax hike;
June 10 — Chowan Arts Council kicks off music series;
June 10 — Boy Scout Troop 164 celebrates being sponsored for 50 years by American Legion Post 40;
June 17 — Know Your Neighbor group aims to combat crime in Edenton;
June 17 — Chowan Senior Center holds Elder Abuse Awareness Walk;
June 17 — Jaylon Gurganus named Albemarle Athletic Conference male athlete of the year;
June 17 — JAH girls tennis wins Albemarle Athletic Conference conference title;
June 24 — Juneteenth celebrated in Chowan County;
June 24 — Destination Downtown Edenton and the Taylor Theater announce fundraiser to reconstruct the theater marquee;
June 24 — Book Bus visits Chowan County locations;
June 24 — 4-H workshop teaches gourmet cookie decorating to children;
June 24 — Timbermill Wind, Apex Clean Energy announce grants to local groups.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.