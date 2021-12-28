2021 was quite the busy year in Chowan County. Here are a few of the local stories that headlined the Chowan Herald through the first quarter of the year.
Turning the pages back to the period of January through March:
Jan. 7 - Ezekiel Dunbar is the first baby born in Chowan County in 2021.
Jan. 7 - Susan Creed takes over as Executive Director at the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce.
Jan. 7 - One of the first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics is offered at Chowan Health Department.
Jan. 14 - 700 were vaccinated at the ARHS COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Jan. 14 - Input from the public was sought for new John A. Holmes High School design.
Jan. 14 - Aces’ runners compete in AAC championship.
Jan. 14 - JAH boys’ basketball team starts season with a win over Pasquotank, 51-26.
Jan. 21 - Legal fight over Pembroke Hall fence continues.
Jan. 21 - An architect visits Kadesh AME Zion Church regarding renovation.
Jan. 21 - Hotel Hinton receives roof repairs.
Jan. 21 - ARHS expands vaccinations to residents 65-plus.
Jan. 21 - Funding shortfalls push I-87 project back several years.
Jan. 28 - Over 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses given out in Chowan County.
Jan. 28 - Multi-county police chase begins in Chesapeake, Va. and ends in Edenton.
Jan. 28 – The Edenton Town council discusses infrastructure.
Jan. 28 - Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) and officials from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction visit Edenton-Chowan schools.
Jan. 28 - Aces swim team head to AAC championship meet.
Jan. 28 - Retired teachers group donates to Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry.
Feb. 4 - Snow and sleet cover Chowan County and the region.
Feb. 4 - Leaders appreciate community input in the new JAH school project.
Feb. 4 - Chowan Herald expands across the sound to Tyrrell, Hyde and Washington counties.
Feb. 4 - Edenton Police Chief Henry King sworn in as regional director of N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police.
Feb. 4 - Aces’ Rachel Johnson was awarded AAC Men’s Swim Coach of the year.
Feb. 10 - American Legion Post 40 recognized for pandemic work.
Feb. 10 - ECPS schools add learning days.
Feb. 10 - Aces cheerleading seniors honored.
Feb. 10 - Regulator Marine announces plans to launch new Regulator 37 boat.
Feb. 18 – Chowan County Commission discusses Animal Control, Regional Water Plan.
Feb. 18 - Designs for new JAH project ready for public view.
Feb. 18 - Restoration into the Carpet and Appliance building in Edenton (now Surf, Wind and Fire) reveals insight into 1893 fire.
Feb. 18 - Edenton Town Council seeks updates to second grocery store, waterfront brewpub and Hotel Hinton.
Feb. 18 - JAH Athletic Director Wes Mattera receives NCADA Award.
Feb. 18 - Edenton Tea Party, NSDAR honors student contest winners for Good Citizen essay contests.
Feb. 25 - Edenton Town Council asks for short-term rental proposal to be reworked.
Feb. 25 - Food Lion Feeds gives $3,000 to local Boys & Girls Club.
Feb. 25 - Chowan County Board of Elections looks at new voting machines.
Feb. 25 - Aces boys and girls varsity basketball teams head to state playoffs.
March 4 - Chowan County Commissioners approve a resolution pushing for universal broadband in all 100 N.C. counties
March 4 - Updates begin on the restoration of Kadesh AME Zion Church, via Dr. Ben Speller
March 4 - Chowan Arts Council announces a virtual art auction.
March 11 - Family of Makiia Slade holds Community Day to celebrate, support and honor Makiia’s memory.
March 11 - After-School Plus program debates chocolate chip cookies vs. Oreos.
March 11 - Craig Miller announces he will seek a second term on town council.
March 11 - Sean O’Brien is named publisher of the Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Daily Advance.
March 11 - Aces Football opens season with a 43-22 win over Northeastern.
March 11 - Edenton-Chowan Schools approves “hybrid design” for John A. Holmes project.
March 18 - Conger Building under new ownership; Dawson Tyler and Joe and Stephanie Wach seek to develop the building into a brewpub.
March 18 - Edenton short-term rental rules to get another revision.
March 18 - Kim and Annette Ringeisen named Main Street Champions.
March 18 - D.F. Walker students prepare school garden.
March 25 - SAGA hopes to entice investors to Hotel Hinton.
March 25 - Community honors White Oak Elementary School custodian Raymond Brown.
March 25 - Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole retires.
March 25 - Chowan Middle School football team wins only game of the season.
March 25 - JAH Homecoming Court crowned; Kerringtin Lane named Queen and Fred Drew named King.
