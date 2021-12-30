While COVID-19 cases continued to be an issue, there were a lot of local headlines that also dominated the pages of the Chowan Herald during the third quarter of 2021.
Here is a look back at the headlines for July through September of this year:
July 1 – Broad Street Bazaar holds ribbon cutting, which had been delayed due to COVID-19;
July 1 – Taylor Theater hosts ninth installment of Fast & Furious franchise;
July 1 – Four people die of COVID-19 in Chowan County;
July 8 – Edenton has ‘a blast’ for July 4;
July 8 – The town of Edenton approves a self-storage facility on North Oakum Street;
July 8 – Board backs school design that blends history, future;
July 8 – Edenton okays 2021-22 budget with two-cent tax hike;
July 8 – COVID-19 first vaccination numbers increase;
July 8 – Hyde County teacher Charlotte Ludolph selected for Simple Gift Funds Award;
July 8 – John A. Holmes’ Sarai Leigh and Jaylon Gurganus compete at the 1-A state track meet;
July 15 – The town of Edenton is eyeing a system to detect gunshots;
July 15 – The town of Edenton explores lowering the airport fee for College of the Albemarle;
July 15 – Nancy Nicholls earns Order of the Long Leaf Pine;
July 22 – The election for the Edenton Town Council is delayed until 2022 due to the late release of census data;
July 22 – Chowan County rezoning allows mobile homes at White’s Landing;
July 22 – A broadband survey for Chowan County shows the need for completion;
July 29 – Strategic planning for Edenton-Chowan Schools focuses on student success;
July 29 – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Chowan County, ARHS service region;
July 29 – Columbia Mayor James W. Cahoon and Alderman Hal Fleming, Suzanne Griffin and Bryan Owens file for re-election; all are unopposed;
July 29 – Cecil Lilley is tabbed to serve as chair of the Tyrrell County Board of Elections by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper;
July 29 – Sheila Perry Evans joins the Chowan County Board of Elections, joining John E. Guard, Linda Tiller, Jerald I. Perry Sr. and Lynn Partin;
Aug. 5 – Farmers hear timely tips for cotton, peanuts at expo;
Aug. 5 – Edenton town officials are looking at a plan for lighting upgrades at Colonial Park;
Aug. 5 – Edenton Police Chief Henry King and his officers surprise the Boys & Girls Club with a fund day;
Aug. 12 – Edenton-Chowan Board of Education members vote to open schools with masks optional;
Aug. 12 – Timbermill wind farm is expected to be online in late 2023;
Aug. 12 – Nearly 200 enjoy National Lighthouse Day;
Aug. 12 – Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation plans to give Chowan County a broadband boost;
Aug. 12 – Vidant Chowan Hospital awards grants to community;
Aug. 12 – Albemarle Regional Health Services earns award from USDA;
Aug. 12 – Tyrrell County Schools announces dress code;
Aug. 12 – Hyde County Soil & Water Conservation District receives their allocation for the N.C. Agriculture Cost Share Program;
Aug. 19 – Corey Gooden is named Edenton Town Manager;
Aug. 19 – The Edenton Police Department is honored by the U.S. Department of Justice;
Aug. 19 – Edenton home featured on HGTV, Discovery+;
Aug. 19 – The Edenton Town Council approves a water meter switch;
Aug. 19 – ‘Know Your Neighbor’ program grows;
Aug. 19 – The 2020 Census shows Chowan County and Edenton lost population;
Aug. 19 – After an 18-month hiatus, the Albemarle Chorale resumes rehearsals;
Aug. 19 – John A. Holmes’ football team prepares for their return to the 2A ranks in football;
Aug. 19 – Former John A. Holmes student-athlete Anna Bass earns a scholarship for UNC-Pembroke;
Aug. 26 – The Masonic Lodge car show returns, draws crowds;
Aug. 26 – Officials with the Chowan County Fair seek volunteers;
Aug. 26 – The Tyrrell County Fifth Sunday Singspiration returns;
Sept. 2 – Edenton’s Human Relations Commission votes 7-6 to move the confederate state to a proposed “memorial park” site on Sixth Street;
Sept. 2 – Schools, hospitals watching COVID cases closely;
Sept. 2 – Pharmacy staff at Blount’s Mutual Drug urges residents to get vaccinated;
Sept. 2 – Former Chowan County resident Wendy Garner sets a new national record in compound bow women’s archery;
Sept. 2 – The Chowan County Visitor’s Center makes a temporary move to the Historic 1767 Courthouse;
Sept. 2 – Laura Layton is Lion of The Year for the Rocky Hock Lions Club;
Sept. 9 – State results show Edenton-Chowan Schools struggled with testing scores amid the pandemic;
Sept. 9 – Grant written by Edenton Councilman Roger Coleman provides bike helmets;
Sept. 9 – Edenton/Chowan Schools okays mandatory masking;
Sept. 9 – The John A. Holmes football team knocks off 3-A power Rocky Mount, 27-16;
Sept. 9 – Columbia and Tyrrell County officials announce the return of the Scuppernong River Festival;
Sept. 16 – The Center Hill Fire Department hosts a 9/11 remembrance event;
Sept. 16 – Chowan County and Edenton/Chowan Schools agree to set a cost of $50 million for new John A. Holmes High School;
Sept. 16 – Chowan County native Jewel Winslow retires from the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service;
Sept. 16 – The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the Revolution plan to celebrate Constitution Week;
Sept. 16 – Tyrrell County officials announce Miss Rhododendron Taylor Loyd will attend the festival;
Sept. 23 – A body found in an isolated area of Chowan County is identified as missing resident Christopher Mansfield;
Sept. 23 – Chowan County officials shave costs of new high school by $1.5 million;
Sept. 23 – Missy is ‘adopted’ by Mulberry Hill;
Sept. 23 – The Edenton Town Council delays discussion of the moving of the confederate monument;
Sept. 23 – Down to Earth Aerials commits to performance at Scuppernong River Festival;
Sept. 30 – Chowan County Regional Fair volunteers honored Fair Manager E.C. Toppin for 50 years of service and Edenton proclaims Sept. 27 as “E.C. Toppin Day;”
Sept. 30 – Moseley Map restoration is complete;
Sept. 30 – Constitution Week observed in Chowan County;
Sept.30 – Jennifer Karpowicz Bland sworn in as District Court Judge;
Sept. 30 – The Tyrrell County Visitor’s Center reopens.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.