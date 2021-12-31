Wrapping up 2021 is the fourth quarter, October, November and December: The holiday season.
There were events and happenings aplenty in Edenton and Chowan County, here are a few of them as a tumultuous year comes to an end:
Oct. 7 — Chowan County Regional Fair tops 2019 attendance mark in its 75th year;
Oct. 7 — Sarah Ashlee Jordan of Hertford named Queen of the Chowan County Fair;
Oct. 7 — Morgan Potts tapped to lead Destination Downtown Edenton, following Jennifer Harriss;
Oct. 14 — Historic pilgrimage deemed success;
Oct. 14 — Edenton Ghost Walk held over the weekend;
Oct. 14 — JAH football scores massive 91 points over Currituck County;
Oct. 14 — JAH girls tennis shares dual championship with Northeastern;
Oct. 21 — Edenton Town Council backs Community Development Block Grant application;
Oct. 21 — White Oak Elementary’s Miller Bryant honored with Educator of Excellence award;
Oct. 21 — Cyber safety taught to students at the Edenton Boys & Girls Club by Homeland Security agents;
Oct. 21 — Vidant Chowan Hospital recognized for stroke and diabetes care;
Oct. 21 — JAH football kicker Mark Perez recognized by NCHSAA;
Oct. 28 — Inaugural Bricks and Boards Awards ceremony held;
Oct. 28 — American Legion Post 40 honors emergency services;
Oct. 28 — Evalina Williams Badham honored at luncheon for her contributions to Edenton;
Oct. 28 — Ellie Spear wins East regional singles tennis tournament on behalf of JAH;
Nov. 4 — Anne-Marie Knighton honored for service as Edenton’s town manager;
Nov. 4 — Safe Trick or Treating returns to downtown Edenton after COVID-19 derails 2020;
Nov. 4 — Holiday luncheon held by Edenton Garden of Eden Club;
Nov. 4 — Chowan County Commissioners okay redistricting plan following public forum;
Nov. 11 — State Sen. Bob Steinburg loses most of current district in new Senate map;
Nov. 11 — Baby Betsy Barker painting donated to Penelope Barker House by Trevor Wilson;
Nov. 11 — Two generations of military – Sam Barrow and Craig Miller – reflect on their military service for Veteran’s Day;
Nov. 11 — Community Christmas Tree Project begins for 2021, headed by Vonna O’Neill;
Nov. 11 — Bark Scale remedies for trees sought by town;
Nov. 18 — Laurie M. Buckhout speaks at Chowan County Veteran’s Day ceremony;
Nov. 18 — COA officials update Chowan County Commission on Edenton CDL training program;
Nov. 18 — District changes approved by Edenton Town Council;
Nov. 18 — U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Chad White surprises nieces Alexis and McKenzie at White Oak and D.F. Walker;
Nov. 18 — JAH baseball star Davis Halstead inks pact with University of Mount Olive;
Nov. 25 — Major Christmas events announce a return to Chowan County following a darkened 2020;
Nov. 25 — Sip & Shop makes triumphant return to downtown Edenton;
Nov. 25 — Edenton Peanut Factory holds Zoom forum with former writer-in-residence Kitty Johnson about her upcoming book;
Nov. 25 — Edenton Christmas Tree is installed downtown;
Dec. 2 — Historic Hayes Farm to be purchased by state, added to Edenton State Historic Site;
Dec. 2 — Rocky Hock Opry returns to the stage;
Dec. 2 — Turkey Trot run raises $765 for community snack program on Thanksgiving morning;
Dec. 2 — White Oak Elementary hosts annual craft show;
Dec. 2 — Num E Nums Bakery opens in downtown Edenton;
Dec. 9 — Kadesh AME Zion Church receives $2 million from state to be restored;
Dec. 9 — New ferry system funded for Albemarle Sound towns;
Dec. 9 — Inaugural Christmas Kick-off draws large crowds;
Dec. 9 — JAH softball’s Hannah Pippins signs to play with Barton College;
Dec. 16 — Threat made at JAH following social media posts, no weapons found on campus;
Dec. 16 — Chowan County Commissioners adopt resolution against mask mandates;
Dec. 16 — Edenton Christmas Parade returns with a “Thrill of Hope;”
Dec. 16 — Edenton-Chowan Schools honors four students for Christmas card designs;
Dec. 23 — Edenton Town Council delays discussion on Confederate monument in downtown;
Dec. 23 — Wreaths Across America honors the fallen;
Dec. 23 — Joint operation between local sock drive and A Day with Santa enriches lives;
Dec. 23 — Christmas Candlelight Tour deemed success;
Dec. 23 — Inner Banks BBQ opens to big crowds;
Dec. 23 — JAH Principal Steve Wood retires; Asst. Principal William Ledford to follow in Jan.
