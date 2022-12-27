2022, while a tumultuous year around the world, saw plenty of positive growth – in spades – across Edenton and Chowan County. Here are some of the headlines that epitomized our year.
January
Jan. 3 — Chowan County’s first baby of the year: Sarah Ann Gibbs, is born;
Jan. 6 — Stevens Towing garners $1 million grant;
Jan. 6 — Vidant Health issues new mask protocols;
Jan. 13 — Businesses still struggling with staffing;
Jan. 13 — Local COVID-19 cases surge by more than 1,000 in three days;
Jan. 13 — Jonathan Tobias published in Theology Today;
Jan. 20 — Mandatory masking remains in schools;
Jan. 20 — License plate agency reopens in new building;
Jan. 20 — Scoping meeting held on Timbermill project;
Jan. 20 — Edenton leaders take stance on litter control;
Jan. 27 — Mediacom customers caught in crossfire with Tegna, still without ABC;
Jan. 27 — Edenton Police and Advance Auto Parts launch program to help motorists;
Jan. 27 — A snowstorm blankets Chowan in snow;
Jan 27 — Chowan native Tara Roberts to be featured on National Geographic podcast;
February
Feb. 3 — N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell says Chowan Hospital charity “falling short;”
Feb. 3 — Free mobile pharmacy plans to come to Chowan;
Feb. 3 — American Legion Post 40 Auxiliary seeking new members;
Feb. 3 — Bonfire benefits Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation;
Feb. 3 — John A. Holmes grad Kevin Downing named to UVA coaching staff;
Feb. 3 — ARHS halts weekly COVID-19 reports;
Feb. 3 — Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library celebrates “101st” anniversary, missing the 100th due to COVID-19;
Feb. 8 — Adrianna Parrish takes her first solo flight at 16;
Feb. 10 — Schools extend mask mandate another month;
Feb. 10 — Holmes tennis court fiasco ramps up;
Feb. 10 — Cub Scout Pack 164 provides flags to D.F. Walker Elementary School;
Feb. 10 — ECPS opts to allow a student board member;
Feb. 17 — Edenton Town Council resolves to move Confederate statue;
Feb. 17 — Chowan commissioners make plans for broadband expansion;
Feb. 17 — Edenton Dollar General cited for excessive price-scanner errors;
Feb. 17 — Regulator Marine earns top rural exporter state honors;
Feb. 24 — ECPS switches to optional masking;
Feb. 24 — Plans for the Herringbone Restaurant are shared;
Feb. 24 — State Rep. Ed Goodwin presents a check for $2 million to Kadesh AME Zion Church;
Feb. 24 — John Morehead honored by Edenton Town Council;
Feb. 24 — Four Corners Store in Tyner hosts “Beating the Winter Blues” festival;
Feb. 24 — School district honors employees;
Feb. 24 — Commissioners unanimously approve audit plan in emergency meeting;
March
Mar. 3 — Pembroke Hall fence vote deadlocked;
Mar. 3 — Golden Frinks’ house project in Edenton receives federal grant;
Mar. 3 — Josephine Napoleon Leary Day celebrated in Edenton;
Mar. 3 — Chowan commissioners approve resurfacing and renovation of Tyner tennis courts;
Mar. 3 — Vidant Chowan Hospital celebrates 75 years in service;
Mar. 3 — Local Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years;
Mar. 3 — Brian “Froch” Ferraraccio files to run for sheriff in the May primary against incumbent Edward “Scooter” Basnight;
Mar. 10 — Sens. Bob Steinburg and Norm Sanderson set to square off for the District 1 seat;
Mar. 10 — First electronic water meter readers installed in Edenton;
Mar. 10 — HVAC upgrades planned for three county schools;
Mar. 10 — ECPS’ Mardi Gras bonfire is ‘blazing’ success;
Mar. 10 — Dewayne Whealton named Edenton’s Assistant Town Manager;
Mar. 17 — Harbor Town Ferry project budget detailed;
Mar. 17 — Chowan’s reappraisal period cycles back around;
Mar. 17 — Joe Forbes offers fight lessons at Northeastern Regional Airport;
Mar. 17 — ‘Hee Haw’ show returns to Rocky Hock;
Mar. 17 — Aces overpower league rival Pasquotank in ladies soccer;
Mar. 24 — Vidant Health CEO speaks at Edenton Rotary, outlines plans for ECU Health;
Mar. 24 — Four Corners Store begins making bows to support Ukrainians;
Mar. 24 — St. Patrick’s Sip and Shop held in downtown Edenton;
Mar. 24 — Holmes baseball easily handles Wilson Christian while at the annual High School Varsity Classic;
Mar. 31 — Carlette Pruden and Debbie Feger win the ‘Woman of the Year’ award from the Edenton Woman’s Club;
Mar. 31 — Shepard-Pruden’s Harry Potter Extravaganza returns to Edenton;
Mar. 31 — Chowan County gets clean audit;
Mar. 31 — Down East Preservation noted for transforming Church and Oakum street intersection;
Mar. 31 — Vidant Immediate Care opens in Edenton;
Mar. 31 — Master Gardener volunteers Deanna Klingel and Marjorie Rayburn honored.