A multitude of grants poured into Chowan County during the third quarter of 2022.
In addition, there were several tragedies in the county with deaths, but also grand openings of several businesses.
A multitude of grants poured into Chowan County during the third quarter of 2022.
In addition, there were several tragedies in the county with deaths, but also grand openings of several businesses.
Jul. 7 — Missed high school deadline threatens $5 Million in extra costs;
Jul. 7 — Edenton considers electric scooters;
Jul. 14 — Former Sears building to be repurposed;
Jul. 14 — New high school gets $10 million in new lottery funding;
Jul. 14 — Struggling students to benefit from New Hope Academy;
Jul. 14 — Two men, two women arrested for Edenton woman’s shooting death;
Jul. 14 — Oak Grove Christian Academy to open in Chowan County this Fall;
Jul. 21 – State Sen. Bob Stienburg resigns from N.C. Senate;
Jul. 21 — One man injured in Edenton shooting;
Jul. 21 — 60-unit housing project proposed at Old Jackson Dairy;
Jul. 28 — Final hearing held on Windmill Project;
Jul. 28 — Women’s Club donates COVID personal protective equipment;
Jul. 28 — Edenton to more than triple utility deposits;
Aug. 4 — Man found drowned at Queen Anne Park after altercation;
Aug. 4 — Edenton gets $4.8 million grant for water upgrade;
Aug. 11 — Edenton Chowan Schools adopt discipline policy despite objections;
Aug. 11 — JWF metalworking manufacturer opens in Chowan County;
Aug. 11 — Historic Kadesh AME Zion Church begins renovations;
Aug. 18 — Bridge to be named for former Police Chief John D. Parrish;
Aug. 18 — Cupola House gets makeover in Edenton;
Aug. 18 — Edenton studies aging stormwater system;
Aug. 18 — $ 2.3 million repairs start on Bolton Bridge in Chowan County;
Aug. 25 — Visitor spending jumps 35 percent in Chowan County;
Aug. 25 — Edenton environmental group to sponsor September waterway celebration;
Aug. 25 — Herringbone Restaurant to open in November;
Aug. 25 — Holmes students attend career camp;
Sep. 1 — Protestors from both sides face off over Confederate monument;
Sep. 1 — Grant seeks to increase Chowan Broadband;
Sep. 1 — Cotton Gin Culinary Restaurant opens in Edenton;
Sep. 8 — Edenton awarded $7.1 million sewer grant;
Sep. 8 — Chandler Bass named Edenton-Chowan Teacher of the Year;
Sep. 15 — Tyner tennis courts open;
Sep. 15 — Edenton-Chowan Schools earn “C” rating;
Sep. 22 — Food pantry awarded $50K grant;
Sep. 22 — United Way volunteers help maintain Scout Hut, Boys’ and Girls’ Club;
Sep. 22 — Incorrect ballots fixed before Election Day;
Sep. 29 – N.C. Supreme Court to hold Edenton session;
Sep. 29 — Edenton Police Chief graduates from FBI Academy.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.