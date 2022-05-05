On April 27, Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer announced that the district was awarded another $25 million in grant funding for the John A. Holmes High School construction project.
This brings the total amount of grant funding for the project to $40 million, given that a previous $15 million had already been awarded.
The money was sourced from the Needs-Based School Capital Fund, which is funded via the N.C. Education Lottery.
The announcement, which drew a large crowd of local leaders and central office staff, was a celebratory one. Rounds of applause buzzed through the crowd upon the learning of the news.
“It takes a collaboration to make this happen,” Dr. Sasscer said. “Our county commissioners and county manager have been instrumental for this to come to fruition. We are extremely appreciative of their efforts.”
Dr. Sasscer also thanked the Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education, as well as Sen. Bob Steinburg (R-Chowan), who was in attendance.
“This has been a dream of a lot of people for a long time,” Sen. Steinburg said to the audience. “The schools in this part of the state are in rough shape and in need of upgrading. I can’t wait for the school to open.”
Sen. Steinburg also joked that he may be around to see the grand opening.
“I think I’m going to live to see it,” he said amusingly. “A while back, people were saying 25-30 years minimum. But it’s going to start this year. This is a great day for Edenton.”
Chowan Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Kirby spoke briefly on the benefit the grant funding gives to local taxpayers.
“I’m tickled to death for the school board and for John A. Holmes and for the taxpayers,” Kirby said. “This is $40 million that the taxpayers will not have to pay.”
Board of Education Vice-Chair Jean Bunch concluded with a hint of sentimentality and excitement.
“I am proudly born and bred right here in Chowan County,” Bunch said. “I graduated from this high school in 1975. I actually dreamed about this [award] last night. On behalf of the board, the work that’s gone into this cannot be understated, it is tremendous what we are about to embark on.”
Also in attendance for the announcement were JAH Interim Principal Josh Davenport, Chowan County Commissioners Ron Cummings, Chris Evans and Larry McLaughlin, Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard, Board of Education members Gil Burroughs and Maxine Mason, Edenton-Chowan Partnership Executive Director Liza Layton, Sheriff Scooter Basnight and staff from both JAH and ECPS Central Office.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.