EDENTON — The 69th annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale was held on Tuesday, April 18, at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds.

Sixty-two Chowan County youth participated in the show this year. There were 47 hog exhibitors, three lamb exhibitors, and 12 goat exhibitors. We had three John A. Holmes High School seniors in the show this year: Joel Forehand, Sarah Goodwin, and Carson Ray!