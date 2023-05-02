...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 6 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Jaiden Walters-Bradley exhibited the Grand Champion Lamb at the 69th annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds, Tuesday, April 18. Her lamb was purchased by the Werner firm.
Joel Forehand (left) exhibited the Grand Champion Hog at the 69th annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds, Tuesday, April 18. Forehand’s hog was purchased by S.E. Brabble and Sons.
Adrianna Parrish exhibited the Grand Champion Goat at the 69th annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds, Tuesday, April 18. Her goat was purchased by Stallings Farm Agribusiness.
EDENTON — The 69th annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale was held on Tuesday, April 18, at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds.
Sixty-two Chowan County youth participated in the show this year. There were 47 hog exhibitors, three lamb exhibitors, and 12 goat exhibitors. We had three John A. Holmes High School seniors in the show this year: Joel Forehand, Sarah Goodwin, and Carson Ray!
In partnership with Chowan FFA and the Edenton Chowan Schools Exceptional Children’s Department, we were able to bring back our Barn Buddies Show this year. Before the show, students from White Oak, D.F. Walker, Chowan Middle School, and J.A. Holmes High School were able to meet and learn about the lambs and goats. Students were paired with a livestock exhibitor and together they walked around the show ring before being presented with a medal. Way to go Barn Buddies!
The livestock show began at 1 p.m. with Cloverbud hogs followed by the hog market, Cloverbud lambs, lamb market and showmanship, Cloverbud goats, goat market and showmanship, and hog showmanship.
Cloverbuds, who are youth ages 5-7, gained experience in the show ring by answering the judge’s questions and walking their animals around. Youth ages 8-18 competed in both market and showmanship classes.
Awards were presented for grand, reserve, and third place animals in market competition and first, second, and third place showmanship in junior and senior divisions.
The Grand Champion lamb was exhibited by Jaiden Walters-Bradley. Jaiden was also awarded 2nd place in Senior Lamb Showman. The Reserve Champion lamb was exhibited by Treneria Smith. Treneria was also awarded 1st place Senior Lamb Showman. Felicity Layden, a Cloverbud, was the third lamb exhibitor.
There were five Cloverbud goat exhibitors: Aubrey Floyd, Tripp Leary, Carey Yates Parrish, Charlotte Parrish and Kade Schuyler. The Grand Champion goat was exhibited by Adrianna Parrish. The Reserve Champion goat was exhibited by Bella Parrish. Third place goat was exhibited by Karley Byrd.
Junior Goat Showmanship awards went to: Sadee Biggs, 1st place; Skylar Biggs, 2nd place; and Bella Parrish, 3rd place. Senior Goat Showmanship awards went to: Georgia Parrish, 1st place; Amaris Oliver, 2nd place; and Adrianna Parrish, 3rd place.
There were nine Cloverbud hog exhibitors: Sage Copeland, Fenlee Eure, Ty Evans, Michael Maleski, Jayden Nixon, Lane Nixon, Finleigh Pippins, Bentley Smith and Harrison Wright.
The Grand Champion hog was exhibited by Joel Forehand. Reserve Champion hog was exhibited by Ellie Farmer and the third place hog was exhibited by Laine Goodwin. Junior Hog Showmanship awards went to: Trent Goodwin, 1st place; Hudson Evans, 2nd place; and Jase Goodwin, third place.
Senior Hog Showmanship awards went to: Brayden Pippins, 1st place; Camryn Pippins, 2nd place; and Morgan Nixon, 3rd place.
Additional junior hog exhibitors included Quinton Bond, Alana Brumfield, Ella Byrum, Mason Copeland, Lily Elliott, Sydney Eure, Ivy Evans, Trevor Lahr, Lacey Layton, Aubrey Layton, Graham Monds, Garrett Monds, Emma Nixon, Holton White and Kenstyn Wright.
Additional senior hog exhibitors included Weston Bond, Levi Cepavicius, Chloe Chappell, Maliek Copeland, Harper Evans, Harrison Evans, Sarah Goodwin, Carson Lee, Ben Monds, Hannah Nixon, Wyatt Nixon, Taylor Overton, Carson Ray and Layla Webster.
Leon Nixon Catering served dinner at 5:30 p.m. and the auction began at 7 p.m. Nearly 60 businesses and individuals registered as buyers for the auction. Brent Winslow served as the auctioneer and was assisted by Alden and Michael Winslow.
Chowan County 4-H and the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Office would like to thank all of the participants, parents/guardians, buyers, volunteers, sponsors and contributors for making the 69th Annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale a great success!
Camaryn Byrum is 4-H Youth Development agent for the Chowan Center of NC Cooperative Extension.