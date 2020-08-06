EDENTON — Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity officials and volunteers and A.R. Chesson employees watched Thursday as a crane lifted walls into place for the nonprofit’s 20th house.
Later in the day, workers installed the house’s interior walls until it got too hot to work. Over the weekend, other Habitat volunteers and A.R. Chesson workers were scheduled to help complete the house’s outer structure and inner walls.
Habitat for Humanity usually relies on community volunteers to help construct a house. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the nonprofit is relying on its “normal” crew of Habitat staff and board members, said John Sams, Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity construction coordinator. A.R. Chesson also donated its services to help erect the house.
The house was pre-constructed in a factory, Sams said. Then it was disassembled and shipped to the site at 300 N. Oakum St., Edenton, across the street from the Edenton Police Department.
Lines were put onto the concrete foundation marking where the walls should go. After the outer walls were installed — minus one so the inner walls could be easily put inside — the crew started assembling the inner walls. Each wall section was marked with a number indicating where it went. The crew also had a set of assembly instructions showing where sections were supposed to go.
“Right now, A.R. Chesson’s guys are doing all the real work,” Sams said. “At this point, we (the Habitat crew) are their gophers. We go, run and get stuff and do the little jobs.”
When completed, the 1,260-square-foot house will feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms, Sams said.
“That’s a good-sized house for four people,” he said.
The house is being built for Imani Raynor, who has three daughters — Inyia, Iyona and India. During a visit to the site earlier this year, the four etched their initials in the concrete for the back steps, including the tag, “4ofakind,” to celebrate their future home.
Raynor was not at the house Friday and was unavailable for comment for this story.
Habitiat board president Ron Cummings, who also is a Chowan County commissioner, praised the building’s location.
“It’s going to be a good spot. Hopefully, it’s a good safe location being right across from the police department,” he said.
Habitat has an agreement with the town of Edenton to improve North Oakum Street. The nonprofit acquired now vacant land near the intersection of East Gale Street, where they plan to build two other houses.
Getting homeowners to move into the neighborhood plays a key role in its revitalization.
“Homeowners are going to care more about their property and their neighborhood,” Cummings said.
Carrie Colson, vice president of Business Operations for the Albemarle Region for A.R. Chesson, was among the crew working Thursday. She said the company has a volunteer program.
This is the third home the company has partnered with Habitat to build, she said. Two are in Chowan County; the third was in Perquimans County.
A.R. Chesson usually is able to erect a factory-made home in about a day, but due to coronavirus concerns and the heat, it took longer, Baker said.
She noted that most builds they’ve done with Habitat have been during the cooler months of the spring and fall.