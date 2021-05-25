John A. Holmes High School has announced that the Class of 2021 valedictorian is Makensey Caroon and salutatorian is Abigail Faircloth.
Principal’s List student, Caroon served the Aces’ volleyball team for four years and she’s been awarded the Sisters of Strength Scholarship, $200; and the James E. Casey Scholarship, a national scholarship valued at $10,000. She is dual-enrolled at JAHHS and College of the Albemarle where she earned an associate arts degree summa cum laude, President’s list at COA every semester. Caroon was in the National Honors Society and Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society at COA. She was also in the National Society of Leadership and Success at COA.
Caroon is going to the University of Tampa to major in forensic science. Her parents are Kelly and Michael Caroon.
Principal’s List student, Faircloth served four years in the marching band, three years as a cheerleader and three years playing soccer. Faircloth has been awarded SECU People Helping People Scholarship, $10,000; Albemarle Firefighter's Association, $500; Coach McGee Scholarship, $1,000; Edenton Optimist Club Luther C. Parks Scholarship, $1,400; Edenton Lion's Club Scholarship, $1,000. As a junior, Faircloth was awarded the coveted Chowan Herald award for writing. She will be attending UNC Chapel Hill. Her parents are Don and Tracy Faircloth.