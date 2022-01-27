Partnering up for safer drivers.
That is the goal of a new initiative launched by Advance Auto Parts and the Edenton Police Department.
On Dec. 30, 2021, Advance Auto donated $100 in gift cards to the store to be delivered to the EPD.
The aim of the unique program is vehicle safety.
According to Edenton Police Chief Henry King, whenever EPD officers observe a minor equipment violation – nonfunctioning headlights, tail lights or turn signals – they may arrange for the motorist to receive a $20 Advance Auto gift card to allow the purchase of materials to repair the vehicle.
The program will be managed and facilitated by Patrol Captain Daroyll Brown.
According to King, the items eligible for gift card redemption are:
• Headlight bulbs & assemblies (HID, LED, Sealed Beam)
• Brake, Stop and Taillight bulbs and assemblies
• Fog Lights and bulbs
• Turn Signal bulbs
• Side Marker bulbs
• Parking Lights
• Back Up and Reverse Lights
• License Plate Lights
• Windshield wiper blades (front and rear)
A starting amount of five gift cards will be allotted to the department to give to motorists. Once those are gone, Chief King assured more will be on the way.
“Our local Advance Auto has committed to issuing more gift cards to be distributed to the Patrol Captain,” King said.
Members of the community may also receive gift cards at various meetings, events and other EPD hosted venues.
If an individual notifies a zone/patrol officer that their vehicle has one of the malfunctions mentioned above and the malfunction is verified, the officer will present them with an Advance Auto gift card. If the officer is not carrying any cards, they will contact the patrol captain to make arrangements to offer the individual a gift card.
Officers can also offer to connect motorists with a patrol captain or the police chief during a traffic stop, if they notice malfunctions with a vehicle. If the motorist is interested, the officer will forward the name and contact number for the motorist to the patrol captain.
All gift cards offered will be redeemable at Advance Auto Parts at 1107 North Broad Street in Edenton. Each gift card will be documented and tracked by designated personnel.
Any questions or concerns regarding the new initiative should contact the Edenton Police Department at (252) 482-5144.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.