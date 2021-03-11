One minute, two trays of cookies – one chocolate chip and one filled with Oreos – were sitting on a table for an upcoming cookie exchange. The next minute, they were gone.
Who ate all the cookies? Why would the suspects commit such a delicious, yet dastardly, deed? Which is better, chocolate chip cookies or Oreos?
D.F. Walker students, who participate in the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department’s after school program, took the case to the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse on Friday, March 5.
The students practiced for four days before presenting the program to family members and other supporters, according to Gwen Brown, who runs the program with a skilled staff and dedicated volunteers.
While Mitchell Wynn, from Chowan County NC Teen Court Association, served as judge, the other court roles were taken on by After-School Plus program members. Deaulman Drew served at the court bailiff, while Layla White was Clerk of Court.
Oreos were represented by Zymeire Askew, Jamiyah Chesson and Taraji Pailin. They gave interesting facts about the Nabisco cookie created in 1918. They are sold all over the world. March 6 is National Oreo Day.
Chocolate Chip Cookies were represented by AR’Darian White and Lakiera Sawyer. Did you know chocolate chip cookies were invented in Massachusetts and gained popularity during World War II as soldiers from the New England state shared the tasty treats with their fellow soldiers? They started asking their family members to send the cookies in their care packages and it just grew from there.
After hearing the arguments and closing statements, a jury of After-School Plus students left the courtroom and deliberated the case, weighing both sides. A few minutes later, Deaulman Drew announced their return to the courtroom before their verdict was read.
The jury’s decision: Both cookies are equally delicious, and should be eaten and enjoyed by everyone.
Brown noted that the students practiced hard to put together their debate.
They were rewarded with a trip to the Taylor Theater Tuesday to watch a movie.
The After-School Plus program is currently meeting virtually, with packets being sent home for students to work on.
Other students in the program include Kematreze Armstead, Zymeriah Askew, Sara Bradley, Eljah Chesson, Timothy Cloud, Dziyah Demps, Jeaniah Demps, Juelz Ebron, Ja’quel Elliott, Tre’quel Elliott, Kennedy Faircloth, Mekhi Felton, Natalie Holley, Ashley Miller, Braden Miller, Amahni Norman, Walter Norman, Brayon Parker, Nyla Record, Ja’Shawn Sawyer, Sariah Stepney, Kamiyah Ward, Ja’cee Whitfield, Ziyona Wilder, Zy’Kera Wilder, Syn’Cere Williams and Jaquan Young.