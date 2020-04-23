Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. (DDE) is monitoring the impact of the coronavirus on downtown Edenton’s businesses. As the leadership organization for Downtown Edenton, the DDE Board of Directors is anxious to assist businesses that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Numerous friends of downtown Edenton have asked DDE to set up financial hardship fund to help downtown businesses during this stressful time. People have told us they want to donate money to help.
Recently, artist Bill Sayre donated a painting that was auctioned off by Edenton Bay Trading Company. Proceeds benefitted DDE’s efforts. In addition, the DDE Board of Directors will redirect remaining funds from this year’s budgeted Façade Grant Program toward a newly developed Coronavirus Business Grant Assistance Program. DDE funds combined with funds raised from the auction of the painting currently amount to $5,000 in available assistance.
Donations to the Coronavirus Business Grant Assistance Program can be made using DDE’s Facebook page or mailing a check to Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc., PO Box 441, Edenton, NC 27932.
As a 501©(3) nonprofit, DDE will distribute funds to all qualified applicants. We will grant $500 to each eligible downtown business until funds are depleted. Downtown businesses that have been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic and have not received sufficient funding from other sources are encouraged to apply immediately. Applications can be found on the Destination Downtown Edenton website (www.mainstreetedenton.com) and emailed by request.
For information or to receive an application, email Jennifer.harriss@edenton.nc.gov .