N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Albemarle Boats of Edenton was one of several recipients of rural investment grants – ultimately awarding $150,000 to the company to expand its facility and create jobs.

The company, which manufactures offshore sport fishing boats, will add 19,800 square feet to the existing facility, creating 21 new jobs, with an investment of $2,126,000.

