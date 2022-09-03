Albemarle Eye Center is preparing for Operation Sight, which will take place during National Sight Week, from Oct. 9-15.
Cataract surgeons Jitendra Swarup, MD and Peter Mitrev, MD will perform free life-changing cataract surgeries for those in need through a philanthropic initiative through the ASCRS (American Society of Cataracts and Refractive Surgery) Foundation at the Center For Visual Surgical Excellence (CVSE), an AAAHC-Accredited (Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care) Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Cataracts are a natural part of the aging process and develop slowly, causing cloudy vision, loss of color perception and trouble reading or driving at night. There is no way to prevent cataract formation. Surgery is necessary to remove the clouded lens and replace it with an artificial intraocular lens implant.
According to the ASCRS Foundation, Operation Sight has delivered more than 7,000 surgeries in the United States through this free service to the uninsured patients.
Albemarle Eye Center is excited to be joining Operation Sight, ensuring our patients throughout North Carolina receive access to much needed eye healthcare.
“This program is important to our communities. I am excited to be part of an initiative to assist those in need with the gift of sight,” said Dr. Jitendra Swarup.
Albemarle Eye Center ophthalmologists have signed up as volunteer surgeons through Operation Sight, a national program through the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Foundation. The goal of Operation Sight is to build a network of volunteer organizations that provide care to Americans unable to access or afford cataract surgery.
Albemarle Eye Center’s affiliate practice, Carolina Eyecare Physicians, located in Charleston, South Carolina, is the founding practice of the Operation Sight program and will also be participating to serve patients in need within the Lowcountry.
Application Process
To qualify for Operation Sight, patients must complete an application and meet specific criteria to be eligible for treatment. Applicants must be United States citizens, have a confirmed diagnosis of cataracts, live at or below the poverty level set by the United States Department of Health and Human Services, and be without Medicare, Medicaid, or third-party insurance coverage.
About Albemarle Eye Center
Albemarle Eye Center is a leading multi-specialty eye care practice in North Carolina. The practice offers patients convenience access to nationally renowned surgeons, highly trained compassionate staff members and cutting-edge technology. Albemarle Eye Center is a member practice of US Eye, a patient-centric network of premium eye care practices with 62 locations in the Southeastern United States. US Eye is a patient-first, physician-led, vertically integrated multi-specialty eye care practice group with a mission to become the country’s most admired brand in eye care.