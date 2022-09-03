Albemarle Eye Center is preparing for Operation Sight, which will take place during National Sight Week, from Oct. 9-15.

Cataract surgeons Jitendra Swarup, MD and Peter Mitrev, MD will perform free life-changing cataract surgeries for those in need through a philanthropic initiative through the ASCRS (American Society of Cataracts and Refractive Surgery) Foundation at the Center For Visual Surgical Excellence (CVSE), an AAAHC-Accredited (Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care) Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) in Chesapeake, Virginia.

