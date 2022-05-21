Music fans young and old united at the Edenton Marina and raised over $10,000 at the second annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival.
The festival, held over Friday and Saturday, brought together six bands and a couple hundred locals for two days of musical indulgence.
The event was held to raise money for Clear Living Waters, a local organization aimed at restoring the health of the Albemarle Sound and its tributary rivers.
Organizers Julien Mordecai and Sherwood Jones put together the festival last year after noting a need for a local celebration of Chowan County’s marine life while enjoying fellowship.
Music was provided by six bands across the two evenings: Late Notice, 5Starr, Feuston Brothers & Co., Old Fish Hatchery Records, Kosmos and Jump Mountain.
As the marina boats swayed in their berths, harmonies filled the air and friends enjoyed the company of each other all while dodging thundershowers. It was all in service of a good cause.
Mordecai said previously that some of the funds raised by Clear Living Waters will be put towards establishing a new position for the Albemarle Sound – hopefully with help from the state – to act as a watchful guardian over the estuary and its marine life.
Beneath a tent at the festival, a physical example of a “living shoreline” was on display, courtesy of RS Shorelines.
The provided example, nicknamed “QuickReef,” is a patent-pending living shoreline system. RS claims that “QuickReef” shorelines “combine the aesthetics and ecological benefits of an oyster shell bag shoreline with the stability of heavier materials and eliminates the use of plastic.”
Perhaps in the future, “QuickReef” technology could be deployed locally.
Mordecai hopes that in future years, with the festival gaining more prominence in the community and teaming up with local environmental groups, that the dilemma of the Albemarle Sound will be more realized in the public sphere.
Creating a healthy buffer zone between private properties, farmland and the waterways would be a first step. A second could be to offer more resources to educate the public on overfishing in local rivers, which may assist rockfish populations in rebounding.
One day, Mordecai hopes, the Albemarle Sound will once again show off clear and living waters in the form of its original state, long before pollution warped it into what it is today.
Mordecai said that after the conclusion of the weekend, upwards of 350 people had turned out for the festival. The total money raised will go towards paying for the talent, tents and promotion and about 25 percent will be put towards next year’s event on top of continuing to promote the idea of a riverkeeper in the sound.
The event was a ‘sound’ success, Mordecai assured.
“We did not have the date for 2022 nailed down until about November [2021],” Mordecai said. “Planning ahead now for 2023, so May 19-20 of 2023 will be the festival dates.”
