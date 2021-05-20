Edenton Marina will host the first Albemarle Rock Fish Festival from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 22. The marine is located along West Queen Street, near the mouth of Pembroke Creek.
The festival is intended to bring people together in celebration and support of the Albemarle Sound and other local waterways. Organizers also hope the event will raise awareness for the need to keep waterways clean and improve the health of the fish and local fisheries.
Bring your own beverages and food, although a few food trucks are scheduled to be there. Music will be provided by Jump Mountain, Old Fish Hatchery Record and Kosmos.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary plans to be at the marina from 1-5 p.m. to provide free boat inspections. If your kayak, dingy, boat, etc., passes, you'll get a nice sticker to put on it saying you're a responsible boater.
Other weekend activities include:
Through May 30
Clean-Up Drive
Chowan County Clean-Up Drive will be held through May 30. Organize your business, church, family or organization to help clean up the county’s roadsides. To pick a road and get supplies, contact the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce at 252-482-3400.
Thursday, May 20
Sons of the American Revolution
Albemarle Chapter Sons of American Revolution will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Cape Colony Church of Christ, 801 Soundside Road. The speaker, Jimmy Hardison, will speak about Colonel Edward Buncombe of Tyrrell County. Buncombe was an officer in the 5th North Carolina Regiment and died as a result of injuries at the Battle of German Town.
Monday, May 24
Regional library board
The Pettigrew Regional Library Board will hold either an in-person meeting or ZOOM meeting at 2 p.m., at the Perquimans County Library in Hertford. Anyone interested in attending the meeting should contact the Pettigrew Library at 252-793-2875 for instructions as to the location of meeting before noon Monday, May 24.
Recurring Events
Mondays
Al-Non
The Edenton Chowan Al-Anon group is meeting via conference call due to COVID-19. The meetings are held Monday nights at 8 p.m. Al-Anon is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope to solve their common problems. Please contact 757-217-6952 and leave a voice mail for the conference call number and information.
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.
Tuesdays
Breastfeeding Support
A support group for all breastfeeding moms will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month and 10-11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of every month at Vidant Chowan Hospital Education Center, 211 Virginia Road, Edenton. Sessions are free. To register or for information, email Rebecca.Ayers@vidanthealth.com .
Wednesdays & Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its facility on North Broad Street. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Thursdays
Racial Reconciliation
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group has been holding its Thursday evening meetings online in order to help keep each other safe. Please join us as we enter our eighth year of nonjudgmental conversation on a wide range of topics as we build friendships across the racial divide. For information on how to join a meeting on a computer, tablet, or phone, email Edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com, send a text message to 252-518-1587 or 617-838-1513, or send a message through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton).
ONGOING
Broadband survey
Edenton-Chowan Partnership is working to connect with internet service providers to bring more connectivity to Chowan County. In order to do this, it must collect local data on the state of our current service. Please help us learn more by taking this quick, about 7 minute, 20 question survey! Your answers are confidential and will greatly help with this endeavor. Visit www.edenton.net/internetsurvey .