The annual Memorial Day ceremony in Edenton will be held differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to American Legion Post 40 Commander Maureen Sobulefsky the post feels that it is necessary, for “our older members and our attendees in general,” to not have a formal program for Memorial Day.
The post will lay wreaths at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, at the Veterans Memorial, behind the Chowan County Courthouse on North Broad Street. The laying will include the playing of recorded music, National Anthem and afterward, “Taps.” The public is invited to come and participate with social distancing in mind. There will be no chairs.
On Sunday, May 24, the post will place flags on the graves of veterans at Beaver Hill and Vine Oak cemeteries. Anyone who would like to participate is welcome to come.
“Anyone with a veteran family member buried at a private family plot or at a church can get a flag from us at Beaver Hill to place on your family members grave if you wish,” Sobulefsky said. “Again, let me know, so that we have enough flags. We are presently basing the number of flags we will need on the number of graves that are covered for Wreaths Across America.”
Memorial Day is on Monday, May 25. The federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel that had died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
Typically, about 100-200 people attend the Memorial Day ceremony in Edenton.