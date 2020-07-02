Fireworks postponed
The annual Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club’s annual July 4th Celebration and fireworks display has been postponed until the fall. Chowan Herald will publish more details as they become available.
Fireworks postponed
The annual Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club’s annual July 4th Celebration and fireworks display has been postponed until the fall. Chowan Herald will publish more details as they become available.
Contact Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.