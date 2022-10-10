The 248th anniversary of the Edenton Tea Party will look a little different this year.
The annual celebration – hosted by the Edenton Historical Commission (EHC) – will be held in the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25 and will feature a talk from a renowned leader in preservation, Betsy Kirkland Cahill.
Cahilll, of Charleston, S.C., will address the topics of preservation, growth and tourism. As the Chairman of the Board of the Preservation Society of Charleston, Cahill has a wealth of information to share with Edenton, particularly regarding preservation of a town’s unique character, quality of life and diverse neighborhoods.
With a degree in classics from Harvard University and a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, Cahill’s career began at the New York Shakespeare Festival with Joseph Papp. After serving as Director of Public Affairs at the New York Public Library, she earned a master’s degree in religion (Hebrew Bible) from Yale Divinity School.
Cahill has served as Chairman of the Preservation Society of Charleston since 2015 and also serves on the board of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
EHC Executive Director Robert Leath said that Cahill will speak about Charleston’s past and Edenton’s future, while tying into strategic planning for the town going forward.
The Edenton Tea Party anniversary event, dubbed “A Small Band of Us: Edenton, Charleston and the Call of Community,” will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Edenton. Cahill’s talk is expected to last one hour, with a reception to follow, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.