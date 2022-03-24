The Edenton Police Department delivered an annual report for 2021 to the Edenton Town Council during the latter’s March 8 meeting.
The report, which chronicles various stats from EPD throughout 2021 in comparison to previous years, was submitted to council as part of their agenda packet.
According to the 2021 report, the department issued 27 town tickets garnering a revenue of $1,190.27 is the second lowest number since at least 2013 (when tallying begins on the report), yet the revenue earned is on par with the last five years, down from a high of $25,160 in 2015 (for 698 tickets issued).
In 2021, the number of arrests made was 240, down from a high of 378 in 2013, but following a similar trend for the last few years.
The number of cases opened for investigation was around average compared to the last eight years. The number of cases related to breaking & entering (26), assaults (26), trespassing (3), fraud (15) and embezzlement (1) were all similar to previous year trends.
However, a few case counts were a bit different. The number of drug cases rose from 21 in 2020 to 35 in 2021, but this number remains on par with overall trends since 2017.
The total number of larceny/shoplifting cases reached a nine year low with only 30 cases. Larceny cases have been trending downward since a high of 150 in 2013.
Twelve sex offense cases were opened for investigation last year, the highest since 2015.
The number of vandalism cases remained at zero for the entire year. This was the first time in at least the past nine years that vandalism case counts remained nil.
Cases also opened for unauthorized uses of motor vehicles (1), arson (0), larceny from a motor vehicle (8), motor vehicle theft (2), assault with a gun (9), concealed weapon (5), murder or attempted murder (1), robbery (2), resisting arrest (1) and forgery/uttering (1) all remained low or on par with previous trends.
Twenty-six cases remain open, per the report.
Across 2021, 4,903 calls were made to the department. This number represents a downward trend in calls since a high of 11,475 in 2017. The number of calls have been declining ever since, falling dramatically between 2017 and 2018 (down to 8009) and continuously to 2021.
A total of 2,739 of these calls were miscellaneous, taking up well over half of all police calls. Another 406 were alarms, 440 were escorts, 73 were for fire assists, 142 for rescue assists, 260 for domestic calls and 347 for cases opened (see above).
Edenton Police Chief Henry King also noted that all officers in the department became certified in crisis intervention during 2021, noting its importance in today’s times.
“Crisis intervention is an important skill to have,” King said.
